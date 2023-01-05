One of the area's premier birding events, Wings Over Willcox Nature and Birding Festival, will take place for the 30th consecutive year January 12-15, and hundreds of nature lovers have already registered to participate in the tours and workshops they offer.
Volunteers, and nature organizations from many disciplines combine to put the festival together, and they all unite to highlight the cranes and the areas other wildlife.
“At the end of the day it’s really about being out in nature and watching wildlife and both appreciating it and learning about the environment,” said Wings over Willcox president Homer Hansen, who's been involved with the festival since its inception.“If you’re not aware of something you can’t care about it, learning always helps with conservation.”
The main draw of Wings over Willcox are the sandhill cranes, where flocks numbering in the thousands reside in the winter months around Whitewater Draw and Sulphur Springs Valley. The majestic birds that can be over three feet tall and weigh 14 pounds, share the space with a myriad of other species such as eagles, falcons, hawks and owls, as well as other shorebirds, and waterfowl.
Songbirds are not to be forgotten, and Hansen will lead a tour in search of sparrows. Although they’re generally not the most glamorous of bird species, they’re still interesting to study and identify to many people.
“Sparrows don’t have the dazzling vibrant colors, but they're still elegant with some of their patterns, especially the White-crowned sparrow, and the song sparrow that sings beautifully. And people enjoy challenging themselves and trying to identify them,” he said.
The allure of sparrows is also not lost on Rick Wright, WOW’s keynote speaker. He’s written “The Peterson Guide to North American Sparrows,'' and agrees with Hansen that they are a species worth checking out.
“A lot of birders tend to be intimidated by them, and think that because they’re brown and relatively small that they’re going to be hard to get a good look at and really hard to identify. But southeast Arizona is a good place to get good clear looks at a wide variety of sparrows,” Wright said.
Raptors of all types can also be found in the Willcox area. Some are relatively common, others very rare.
“A lot of people are going to be looking for hawks, and the area around Willcox and Sulphur Springs Valley is one of the best on the continent to see wintering birds of prey. Ferruginous Hawks are a really big, dramatic, powerful hawk and plenty of people from all over North America have seen their first and best ferruginous hawks right around Willcox,” noted Wright.
Hansen grew up in Willcox and sandhill cranes were part of his childhood experience as they regularly flew over his house. He didn't pay much attention to them then, but as he reached adulthood he began to take a keener interest in the species.
“I knew about them my whole life but it took until college age to realize just how special it is to see them, hear them and watch them. It’s amazing - it's real, it’s right there happening,” he said. “Pictures don’t do it justice, and to hear them and see them is amazing - it’s incredible.”
WOW reaches out to both experienced birders, and novices, and offers an experience that can be beneficial to someone who’s traveled the world birding, or that's never picked up a pair of binoculars.
“For experts it’s a chance to go out with somebody who’s local and knows where those birds are, and a birding festival is a very social event. That’s one of the great joys of it. A shared energy like watching a sporting event with other people instead of alone.”
For novices the best experience is talking to people that are knowledgeable, who can answer questions. Hopefully people walk away from the festival thinking they might want to do this again - this was pretty fun,” Hansen said.
Wright offers a similar perspective on the goal of the nature festival.
“This festival is a great opportunity for birders to get to know other birders of all levels of experience. New birders that don’t spend as much time in the field as they’d like to get to hang out with birders who have been doing it for a longer time. That process of passing on knowledge and tradition is really what birding is about,” he said.
“In my opinion, the single best winter birding site in southeastern Arizona is Whitewater Draw near the southern end of the Sulphur Springs Valley,” added naturalist Jeff Babson. It’s full of birds, including a variety of waterfowl, raptors, shorebirds, sparrows, and a lot more. This is also the site where most of the Sandhill Cranes roost at mid-day, and it’s pure magic when thousands of Sandhill Cranes are overhead or around you, trumpeting their calls to one another. The spectacle is not to be missed.”
WOW suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic year lockdowns, and for three years it still went on, but on a much smaller scale. This year the festival will go on as planned with no restraints and Hansen said it’s good to get back to the way the festival was meant to be.
“There’s a lot to do that we haven’t done for three years. It’s coming together and it’s going to be a nice year - a return to normal.” he said.