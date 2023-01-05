One of the area's premier birding events, Wings Over Willcox Nature and Birding Festival, will take place for the 30th consecutive year January 12-15, and hundreds of nature lovers have already registered to participate in the tours and workshops they offer.

Volunteers, and nature organizations from many disciplines combine to put the festival together, and they all unite to highlight the cranes and the areas other wildlife.

