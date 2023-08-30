ARIVACA — The Endangered Species Coalition and the Arivaca Pollinator Pathway Project are pleased to announce the unveiling of a 3-dimensional, community mural featuring native endangered and threatened species in different settings.

The mural unveiling and celebration is part of a series commemorating the 50th year of the Endangered Species Act. Festivities are Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Arivaca Dancehall, 17271 W. Fifth St. in Arivaca.

