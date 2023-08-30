ARIVACA — The Endangered Species Coalition and the Arivaca Pollinator Pathway Project are pleased to announce the unveiling of a 3-dimensional, community mural featuring native endangered and threatened species in different settings.
The mural unveiling and celebration is part of a series commemorating the 50th year of the Endangered Species Act. Festivities are Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Arivaca Dancehall, 17271 W. Fifth St. in Arivaca.
This event will feature the dedication of the new mural, created by artist Paul "Nox" Pablo, and complementing the Pollinator Pathway project by depicting images of local, native plants and animals. Special guests from the Tohono O’odham Nation and its Cultural Center and Museum will have a presentation and receive returned tribal artifacts. The event will be capped off with a performance by Waila musicians Gertie and the T.O. Boys, who have entertained audiences and been cultural ambassadors for the Tohono O’odham Nation throughout the United States for decades.
The Arivaca Pollinator Pathway is a volunteer-driven project to build public gardens in the small town of Arivaca to provide a linked pathway of habitat for monarchs and other butterflies, bees, bats, and other pollinators.
The Pollinator Pathway Project is a collaboration of the Arivaca Dancehall, the Teen Advisory Board of the Friends of the Arivaca Caviglia Library, and fiscal sponsor Arivaca Human Resource.
