Peter Do held up a pair of Helmut Lang jeans by their pockets, pulling them against his waist. The denim was off-white, splattered with white paint and softened with age. I’d already reached out to feel the fabric, pinching it between my fingers, when Do said that he’d never washed them.

“Maybe that’s kind of gross to some people,” he said. “I’m just scared of destroying them.”

