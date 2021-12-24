SIERRA VISTA — Mary Beth Fair, 57, of Sierra Vista had a dream one night.
“I couldn’t figure out why it was my (late) stepdad,” Fair said. “We were walking through the Garden of Eden, and he had his arm around me. He told me, ‘I’m healthy; I feel good.’ He said, ‘Honey, I’ll see you soon. It’s all going to be O.K.’ After that dream it was just total peace.”
This is the last Christmas Fair will decorate the outside of her home and the homes of her neighbors. This is the last Christmas Fair will make her annual gifts of homemade fudge. This is the last Christmas Fair will spend with her family. She has advanced stage IV metastatic melanoma, cancer, and she knows she will not recover. But Fair is nothing if not honest with herself and those around her, and if this is to be her last Christmas, she means to make the most of it. Therefore, on one recent morning while she made 136 pounds of fudge, she talked about her life and death.
In all honesty, Fair said, her diagnosis was not unexpected.
“I wasn’t totally surprised,” she said. “My biological dad and his family have mostly died of all types of cancer so that didn’t totally shock me, but I was ticked.”
Less than a year
Her journey began in 2014, when she went to the dermatologist to have a lump removed from her arm. He wouldn’t do it, saying it was nothing to worry about. The lump, however, would not go away and kept getting worse. Although Fair knew she had a problem, she did not insist the lump be removed, a move she now regrets.
In mid-August of this year, after tests, inaccurate and wrong diagnosis and lost test samples, she got the news.
“That’s when (the doctor) told me that it was malignant melanoma,” Fair said, “but we didn’t know how far it was.”
It wasn’t until later that Fair learned the harsh facts.
“The oncologist told me, ‘If we do the immunotherapy, you might get five years,’” she said.
She agreed to try it, but there were problems.
“They couldn’t do one of the medications because I was allergic to it,” Fair said. “When they couldn’t do that, (the oncologist) said, ‘With just this one (medication), if you do it every two weeks you might get a year.”
Fair won’t get that year. At this point the doctors have suspended the immunotherapy because Fair was having too many bad side effects.
“So now it will probably be less than a year,” she said.
Waiting projects
Fair is not angry anymore; life is just too short.
“Everybody gets mad because I joke about stuff,” she said. “Why should I get mad? It is what it is. Why should I live the rest of my days angry? I’m not like that. I’m just not like that.”
Anyway, there still are projects to do.
Ask her neighbors who Mary Beth Fair is, and you will get lists of the tasks and jobs she’s done for them over the years, beginning with the extensive outdoor Christmas decorating she’s done on their homes every year. It includes the time she drove her sick friend to Flagstaff so the friend could convalesce with a family member. It includes some major house renovations for neighbors unable to do it themselves. Right now she’s working on replacing the rotted floors of the two sheds that belong to her neighbor and long-term, close, adopted family member, Gail Brown.
“I’m re-supporting all the 2-by-4s in there, sealing them up real good,” Fair said. “And then I’m going to paint (the sheds) ... I’m going to put metal on the outside of them, keep them from ever rotting again. Once I get those done, I have a few things here I want to do.”
There’s also the roof she and her husband personally replaced at Brown’s home and the wheelchair ramp she installed for Chris Snow, another neighbor and long-term and close adopted family member, but that barely describes what Fair did there.
“She knows what you need before you even know what you need,” Snow said. “My elderly mother was over here. My mom fell once. Mary Beth built a ramp for her to go to the porch with her walker. You should see my back yard. She landscaped it for my elderly mother. She put in electricity; she put in telephone hookups so my mom could be outside. If anything goes wrong, I know I can get a hold of Mary Beth.”
Really, anyone who knows Fair knows that she will do just about anything for anyone. Any time she sees a need, she jumps in with both feet to meet that need, and she won’t quit until the need is fulfilled. It’s why her husband of 32 years fell in love with her and what he still loves most about her.
“She is always trying to help somebody live a better life,” Tom Fair said. He’s a Cochise County deputy and former firefighter. He appreciates, he said, how she has adapted to his irregular hours, picking up the slack at home when he couldn’t be there and how she has reached out to others, even his colleagues, to make sure they have Thanksgiving dinner or fudge at Christmas. Or anything else, for that matter.
“Like at the holidays, if we know somebody and they don’t have a place to go, they’re always welcome here,” he added. “She just makes the place a home, and that’s why I love her so much.”
These days Fair has jobs to finish in her own home, like putting in a full pallet of flagstones that’s just calling her name, waiting for her to set them in place in her yard. She just knows there’s one tool that would make things a lot easier, if someone would just get it for her.
“My husband won’t buy me a Bobcat,” Fair said with a laugh. “He tells me I’d get in way too much trouble. I told him he has no sense of adventure whatsoever.”
It’s hard
Tom and Mary Beth have two adult children: T.C., who lives in Chicago, and Cassandra, who lives in New Jersey. Both, Fair said, are having trouble with accepting the end of her journey. She counsels them with her usual straightforwardness.
“I just tell them it will be OK,” Fair said. “There’s nothing they can do, and they need to come to grips with it.”
Brown also is having difficulty coming to terms with her friend’s journey.
“I’m having trouble with that,” Brown said. “I don’t want to lose her. I can’t accept it.”
Snow isn’t happy with the prognosis, either. Her first thought?
“I don’t know what I would do without her,” Snow said. “But after that, you know, buckle up because I will be walking it with her.”
The best thing
Fair’s one regret is that she didn’t meet her husband sooner. Originally from Emlenton, Pennsylvania, Fair met him when she came to Arizona to meet her birth mother, who was married to Tom Fair’s father.
“I come out here in September,” she said. “We were engaged in October, and we were married in December. I never looked back. He’s my rock, my best friend. Without him I wouldn’t be able to do it.”
The best thing ever in Fair’s life?
“Honestly, I’d have to say Tom and the kids,” she said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have had a decent life. I wouldn’t have the people surrounding me that I do now.”
The end
This has been a hard truth for many to accept, no question.
“Everybody keeps telling me, ‘No, you’re going to be here for (another) year,’ ” Fair said. “I tell them, ‘Hmmm, no.’ I can feel my body going down. I can feel the changes.”
Besides, more time here on Earth comes as a two-edged sword.
“I’m not ready to leave, but on the other hand, I am,” Fair said. “I’m ready to be done with this because it’s to the point where it’s painful, and I don’t want to deal with it anymore.”
Despite the rocky road of pain that cancer brings, Fair is hopeful about what comes after her last breath, and even seems to be looking forward to it.
“She has strong faith,” Snow said.
“I plan on sitting in heaven and relaxing and feeling good for a change,” Fair said seriously. “I’ve had over 40 surgeries in my life. That’s more than a person should have to endure, but they say according to the Bible you get a new body, whether it’s spiritual or not. Hey, I’ll take it. Whenever God’s ready for me, I’m ready for Him.”
GoFundMe
Fair has lived to take care of others and never asked for help; she is the one who gives the help. There are medical bills to be paid, however, to the tune of $16,000-plus a month. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page. To donate, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-beths-fighting-stage-4-metastatic-melanoma?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer