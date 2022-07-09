Purchase Access

SonoraFest 2022 kicked off with music, food, fun and merchandise from several Sonoran vendors at The Mall at Sierra Vista Saturday. The festivities continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule at the main stage/food court:

10-10:45 a.m.: Mariachi Nuevo Azteca from Tucson.

11-11:45 a.m.: Martin Marquez from Tucson, Mexican classics.

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Carmelita Salcedo from Phoenix, ranchera singer.

1-1:45 p.m.: Aaron Navarette, tenor from Nogales, Sonora.

2-2:45 p.m.: Rafael Moran from Tucson, Mexican favorites.

3-3:45 p.m.: Ballet Angeles de Auga Prieta, Sonora.

4 p.m.: Closing ceremonies, presentation of awards.

Also: DJ Wild Pony, Ruben Verdugo from Douglas.

