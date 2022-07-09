Stan Skinner, from Tombstone, interacts with Maribel Gomez, who is from Novojoa, Sonora, yesterday in Sierra Vista. The booth sells handmade items by residents on the Mayo Indian reservation in Novojoa.
The 4th SonoraFest took place Saturday in The Mall at Sierra Vista. Entertainment, activities and several vendors were present for all to enjoy. The binational event displayed plenty of wares from Sonora, Mexico.
Agua Prieta, Sonora, resident Gabriela Castro waits to perform with her Ballet Angeles de Agua Prieta dance troupe during Saturday’s annual SonoraFest in The Mall at Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Stan Skinner, from Tombstone, interacts with Maribel Gomez, who is from Novojoa, Sonora, yesterday in Sierra Vista. The booth sells handmade items by residents on the Mayo Indian reservation in Novojoa.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Olga Valle sings the national anthem as Saturday’s SonoraFest gets underway in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The 4th SonoraFest took place Saturday in The Mall at Sierra Vista. Entertainment, activities and several vendors were present for all to enjoy. The binational event displayed plenty of wares from Sonora, Mexico.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Vanessa Paulette Medina sells sauces and salsa from the El Viejo de mi Alma booth at SonoraFest in Sierra Vista.
SonoraFest 2022 kicked off with music, food, fun and merchandise from several Sonoran vendors at The Mall at Sierra Vista Saturday. The festivities continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule at the main stage/food court:
10-10:45 a.m.: Mariachi Nuevo Azteca from Tucson.
11-11:45 a.m.: Martin Marquez from Tucson, Mexican classics.
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Carmelita Salcedo from Phoenix, ranchera singer.
1-1:45 p.m.: Aaron Navarette, tenor from Nogales, Sonora.
2-2:45 p.m.: Rafael Moran from Tucson, Mexican favorites.
3-3:45 p.m.: Ballet Angeles de Auga Prieta, Sonora.
4 p.m.: Closing ceremonies, presentation of awards.