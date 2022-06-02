There are two types of green beans, bush and pole. Since bush beans do not have so much plant to grow as pole beans, they will produce beans 10-14 days sooner than pole beans. So plant them at the same time, and you will enjoy green beans 10 days to two weeks before you start picking pole beans. However, the pole bean harvest is longer than bush beans.
The purpose of life for plants is to reproduce themselves so when annual plants like beans have bloomed and then produced seed, they die. So when we keep picking their seed, they have not completed their life’s mission, and they produce more seed. Hence, continuing to pick their seed (beans) keeps them from completing their life’s mission, and they stay alive producing more seed. Strip the bushes and vines of mature beans every five-seven days to keep them producing.
Remove any old beans you missed from the last picking and are too tough to enjoy. Allow them to dry out, put them in envelopes, and plant them as seed for next year. Be sure to label the envelopes as bush or pole beans because you cannot tell bush beans from pole beans by sight. There are no hybrids in legume (pea and bean) plants so they will produce exactly as their parent plants.
There are many different varieties of bush and pole beans, and I have planted only a few of them. My experience has been and my reading has confirmed that Blue Lake 274 bush beans and Blue Lake 134 pole beans have a wider window when the beans are tender and just right. Other varieties such as Kentucky Wonder get tough sooner, and the perfect harvest window is narrower.
Why save the seed when you can just buy the envelopes of seed next year? We live in times of increasing shortages. We can never be sure when the varieties we want are going to be available. We are guaranteeing our seed supply and our food supply for another year.
Plant beans in a place that gets six-eight hours of sunlight daily for optimum production.
To shorten germination time by several days, soak the seed overnight in warm water. The live seeds will enlarge more than double, or you can put the seeds in a wet paper towel in a warm place to keep it damp. Check it every few days. Most of the seeds will sprout in the towel. Plant them about 4-6 inches apart. You may need to put screen, chicken wire or light fabric over the seeds to keep birds from nipping the seedlings.
A light sprinkling of 16-20-0 all-purpose fertilizer at planting time and again at bloom time gives them a boost.
Bush beans are bushes. Pole beans have tendrils and want to latch onto poles or a fence to climb so provide for that.
Water beans immediately after planting. Keep the seed bed moist, but not soggy, for the first week until germination occurs. Reduce watering to once every two to three days after the first week.
Green beans should be ready for harvest 45 to 60 days after planting, depending on the variety. Harvesting beans while they are still immature and not fully developed will produce tasty and tender beans.
Remember to harvest beans every five-seven days to encourage production. If you wait longer, the plants will begin to die and production will slow down.
Refrigerated beans store longer, or they can be blanched and frozen or canned for long-term storage.