Alma Dolores International Dance Centre presents the 2022 Spring Performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the Klein Center for Performing Arts at Buena High School in Sierra Vista.
Director and owner Alma Dolores Xibille also announces her retirement after 52 years of teaching dance, 25 of those in Sierra Vista. She will be moving to San Carlos, Mexico, with her husband, Pablo Xibille.
ADIDC is an inclusive studio. “Bringing people together through the art of dance” has been Alma’s motto, and it will continue to be under the new administration.
During the performances, participants of all ages and levels will show their talent guided by their dedicated instructors. They will perform an array of dance styles, such as ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop, aerial dance, gymnastics and a variety of international dances.
The first act on June 11 will showcase “The Best of Broadway,” featuring renditions of beloved musicals such as “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables,” “Chicago,” “Annie,” and “Moulin Rouge.” The second act, titled “Silver Screen Favorites,” includes numbers selected from famous movies and television shows such as “Encanto,” “Grease,” “Footloose,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Mask of Zorro.”
The June 12 show will have the “The Best of Broadway” themes but with a different repertoire. The performances will include numbers from “Lion King” (an aerial production), “Hairspray,” “West Side Story,” “The Sound of Music,” “42nd Street,” “Chorus Line,” “Newsies,” “Mary Poppins,” “Aladdin,” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” The second act will include numbers from national and international films such as “Mariachi Vargas Espectacular,” “Titanic,” “Men in Black,” “Top Gun,” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
Alyxis Trujillo is co-directing the shows and will soon be the director of ADIDC.
ADIDC’s summer programs run June 27 through July 22 and include an “Encanto” camp and showcase. The fall session starts Aug. 1.
Tickets for the June 11 and 12 shows are being sold at the ADIDC studio and at the door. General admission is $16. The studio is located at 3811 S. State Route 92. For information, call 520-378-3089, email at adidc@hotmail.com or visit almadoloresdance.com.