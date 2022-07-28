Produce is plentiful at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. Natasha Swolak (left) and Colby Holcomb (second from left) sell produce on behalf of Echoing Hope Ranch. Michelle Martin a fourth grade teacher at Town and Country and five-year-old daughter come for the fresh foods during the summer.
Kathy Wozniak harvests green beans at the Huachuca City Community Garden. Recipients of these donations benefit from fresh vegetables sometimes picked the same day.
Photos By HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Kathy Cammak is a regular at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market were she looks for fresh vegetables, and on this day, locally grown flowers.
Photos By HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Noah Struse, son of Garden president Winnie Struse, tends his stand at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market. The 15-year-old helps grow the fruits and vegetables he sells.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Rebecca Hillebrand stands in front of the pollinator beds at the Sierra Vista Community Gardens. The art in the background is a "peace pole," donated by the West End Rotary Club.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Huachuca City Community Garden workers, from left, treasurer Beth Greenwood, Linda Guinter and president Ann Aust.
COCHISE COUNTY — Access to healthy food is important for a community’s overall health, and fresh produce is a cornerstone of healthy eating. Community gardens and farmers markets are two ways to get fresh vegetables onto people’s dinner plates and provide an opportunity for the growers to practice their craft.
There are two local community gardens, Huachuca City has one and so does Sierra Vista. They serve different purposes and have different goals, but share a common characteristic — a passion for locally grown produce.
The Sierra Vista Community Gardens began operations 10 years ago. It started out with about five plots/beds and has since expanded to 25. The garden’s operations are what one might expect from a community garden, and individuals rent plots to grow the food they want to feed themselves and their families.
Gardeners grow a variety of crops including potatoes, beans, squash, onions, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, watermelons and cantaloupe. That bountiful harvest might surprise people who think the desert environment is not conducive to farming, and while it can be challenging, the rewards are many.
“It’s easier to grow crops in Sierra Vista than in Tucson or Phoenix,” said garden president Rebecca Hillebrand. “In Tucson and Phoenix it gets so hot in the summer it’s very hard to grow. Here we grow year round and we’ve got winter crops and summer crops,”
The benefits of a community garden extend beyond the food that is harvested.
“There is mental and physical satisfaction,” Hillebrand said. “Gardening improves your mental and physical state. Getting out here and being in the garden and being able to sit here and have the birds singing and all the green around you improves your mental state.”
Maintaining your own plot is not as difficult as some people might imagine. Getting the garden established and planting takes a lot of effort, but once it’s in motion it really isn’t that time consuming.
“Once you have it set up and you have drip irrigation, it takes about three hours per week. With drip irrigation you’re not standing up doing the watering,” Hillebrand said.
The Huachaca City Community Garden has a similar assortment of crops, but the harvest is distributed to people in the community. The garden produced 2,000 pounds of produce in 2019 and increased the yield to 4,000 pounds in 2021. The food is distributed to federally-subsidized housing residents to help meet the needs of low-income people who are food insecure.
“There are different ways in which a community garden can benefit the community,” said garden president Dr. Anne Aust. “We choose to grow food and disseminate it to people. Healthy eating is important for everybody, but it’s very important to get the children started on fresh produce because you can fend off a lot of health problems if you get used to eating fresh produce.”
In addition to the food the garden grows, education classes are offered that focus on overall wellness including exercise and mental health.
“‘We believe in a holistic approach and the center of that is definitely healthy food,” Aust said.
The Sierra Vista Farmers Market is another place for the community to get fresh, locally-grown produce. It operates at Veterans Memorial Park each Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Garden president Winnie Struse said the market is about food, but more.
“The market is educational and helps feed people, and it’s a community event,” she said. “People just come here to socialize and talk with their favorite vendors. It’s a necessity for the community. And it educates people about the seasonality of produce and buying things when they are in season.”
This year, the harvest has been good and the monsoon rains have helped immensely. Both gardens use drip irrigation, but there is no replacement for fresh rainwater.
“The monsoon rains are very helpful, and you notice the plants growing much better after the rain,” said Aust. “The groundwater we get through our city water system is full of salts and minerals and those change the pH of the soil, and minerals build up in the soil and they can be unhelpful. When it rains, the rainwater doesn’t have any minerals in it, and it leaches some of the minerals out of the soil and can change the pH of the soil. Rainwater is always beneficial.”
“If you don’t water, you don’t grow anything. It’s a challenge, and you have to learn from the beginning,” said Struse. “It can be difficult gardening in this climate, but it’s doable.”