Roasted White Bean and Tomato Pasta. Caramelized tomatoes are paired with white beans in this season-bridging weeknight dinner. 

If the allure of summertime cooking is its lack of effort, and winter’s is its opportunity to linger (and labor) in the warmth of the kitchen, this busy back-to-school period requires something in between. This roasted white bean and tomato pasta reflects the season: You might still be hoarding cherry tomatoes at the farmers market, but the cooling weather may just have you contemplating turning on the oven again.

Its ingredient list is quotidian (pasta, beans, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and some pantry staples), yet its execution is thrilling: Simply tossing the ingredients on a sheet pan and roasting them creates an easy sauce with shocking complexity and little effort. Cooking the cherry tomatoes in a wide, flat sheet at a high temperature pan helps concentrate their flavor and creates more caramelization than you’d achieve stirring the sauce as it bubbles away in the smaller surface area of a pot.

