If the allure of summertime cooking is its lack of effort, and winter’s is its opportunity to linger (and labor) in the warmth of the kitchen, this busy back-to-school period requires something in between. This roasted white bean and tomato pasta reflects the season: You might still be hoarding cherry tomatoes at the farmers market, but the cooling weather may just have you contemplating turning on the oven again.
Its ingredient list is quotidian (pasta, beans, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and some pantry staples), yet its execution is thrilling: Simply tossing the ingredients on a sheet pan and roasting them creates an easy sauce with shocking complexity and little effort. Cooking the cherry tomatoes in a wide, flat sheet at a high temperature pan helps concentrate their flavor and creates more caramelization than you’d achieve stirring the sauce as it bubbles away in the smaller surface area of a pot.
The recipe involves, essentially, three simple steps: Boiling the pasta, roasting ingredients on sheet pans, then tossing them all together. On one pan, cherry tomatoes mingle with minced shallots, tomato paste, garlic, red-pepper flakes and rosemary; on another, cooked small white beans — which lend body and bite — are slicked simply, with olive oil, salt and pepper. In time, the tomatoes slump, the beans crisp, and both sweet and bitter notes are coaxed by Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction that causes foods cooked at high temperatures to brown and deepen in flavor, all in the time it takes the pasta to cook.
Because deliciousness often hinges on attention to detail, you’ll collect some of the starchy pasta water to scrape up the caramelized bits, or sucs, on the bottom of your baking sheets. When they get released, you’ll notice the color of the liquid darken immediately, deepening as it picks up a subtle burnt sugar taste.
Finally, you’ll toss the sauce with the pasta, vigorously dispersing the tomatoes and coating the crisp beans and filling your noodles’ nooks. Though a flurry of freshly grated sharp cheese would be welcome on top, this otherwise-vegan dish doesn’t need it: The roasted tomato sauce is rich and luscious, fortified by the pasta water, roasted beans and a good glug of extra-virgin olive oil. You may be tempted to cut down on the precious pool of olive oil that this recipe requires, but do try to resist. Built with budget in mind, this simple pasta wouldn’t taste quite so lavish without it.
Roasted White Bean and Tomato Pasta
By Alexa Weibel.
With a flavor profile inspired by pasta e fagioli, this weeknight pasta recipe coaxes rich flavor out of simple ingredients while enlisting the oven to create a luscious sauce from roasted tomatoes and white beans. Essentially, the dish requires just three steps: Boil pasta, roast your sauce ingredients, then stir together until the pasta is glossy. When roasted in the oven, the beans become crispy, like croutons, and break down in a way that helps thicken the sauce. Though a flurry of freshly grated cheese would be welcome on top, this otherwise-vegan dish doesn’t need it: The roasted tomato sauce is rich and luscious, fortified by starchy pasta water, roasted beans and a good glug of extra-virgin olive oil.
1 (15-ounce) can small white beans (preferably navy or cannellini beans), rinsed (or 1 1/3 cups cooked white beans)
1 pound orecchiette (or other shaped pasta that will cup or grasp the sauce)
Freshly grated Parmesan or pecorino (optional), for serving
Preparation:
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high.
2. In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup olive oil with the shallot, tomato paste, garlic, rosemary, red-pepper flakes and sugar. On a large baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the dressing; season generously with salt and pepper, then spread in an even layer.
3. On a second baking sheet, toss the beans with 2 tablespoons olive oil; season generously with salt and pepper.
4. Roast the tomatoes and beans, stirring halfway through, until tomatoes slump and beans crisp, about 25 minutes.
5. While the tomatoes and beans roast, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta cooking water then drain pasta.
6. Transfer the beans and tomatoes to the pot. Add 1/4 cup pasta cooking water to the sheet pan from the tomatoes and use a flexible spatula to scrape the browned bits from the bottom of the sheet pan; transfer to the pot, then repeat with another 1/4 cup pasta cooking water. (One thing they’ll teach you in French culinary school: Never, ever discard the sucs, those browned bits at the bottom of the pan that carry deep flavor.)
7. Add the pasta and the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil to the pot; stir vigorously until saucy. Season generously with salt and pepper, then add extra pasta water as needed to moisten until glossy. Divide among wide, shallow bowls and top with grated cheese, if desired.
