BISBEE — The Artemizia Foundation Museum sits nestled amongst the other shop fronts of Bisbee’s iconic Main Street. Its hot pink exterior blends in well with the other colorful buildings.

The art found inside, however, does not blend in quite as well. Inside the museum, visitors can find world-class contemporary works by artists such as Banksy, Picasso and Judy Garland. It’s a collection that viewers would normally have to travel to New York, Paris or Los Angeles to see.

