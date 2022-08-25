BISBEE — The Artemizia Foundation Museum sits nestled amongst the other shop fronts of Bisbee’s iconic Main Street. Its hot pink exterior blends in well with the other colorful buildings.
The art found inside, however, does not blend in quite as well. Inside the museum, visitors can find world-class contemporary works by artists such as Banksy, Picasso and Judy Garland. It’s a collection that viewers would normally have to travel to New York, Paris or Los Angeles to see.
“This is insane,” said Sloane Bouchever, the museum’s owner and curator when asked about his collection.
Bouchever’s collection is impressive. On a recent visit to Bisbee, renowned photographer Martin Schoeller was so impressed he decided to show some of his own work at the Artemizia Gallery Annex across the street. His show, “Close Up,” can be seen at the gallery until Sept. 10.
The building’s hot pink exterior extends into the museum. The concrete floors of this historic structure have been splattered with pink and black paint and hot pink rugs adorn the gallery.
When asked about his choice in décor, Bouchever said, “I like the softness to it, I’m not a fan of the all-white gallery look.”
The pink accents throughout the museum could be described as soft, but there is a bold feminine element added to the museum as well by the color palette. It feels closely aligned with Bouchever’s choice in name and intentions for the museum.
Bouchever chose to name his museum the Artemizia Foundation after Artemisia Gentileschi, who he describes as the first feminist of the art world.
“In tribute to her bravery and what she means to my understanding of the world, I named the foundation after Artemisia Gentileschi,” said Bouchever.
Gentileschi was an Italian painter from the Baroque era. She was the first woman to become a member of the Accademia di Arte del Disegno in Florence, Italy. Her paintings often featured strong heroic female protagonists. It is easy to see how Bouchever could call her the first feminist of the art world.
When asked about his museum, Bouchever is quick to rattle off some statistics. His collection features an equal ratio of male to female artists and nearly half the artists are people of color. He says he is trying to do something different with his museum.
Like many industries, the art world is still dominated by men. Bouchever described it as a “boys club,” noting that only 5% of the artists in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City are women, but 95% of the nude figures are female. He says statistics like these are just wrong on every level.
Bouchever is a self-described “staunch feminist” who says it is up to every male to be better.
Despite the subjectivity of art, the collection of contemporary art featured in the museum is strikingly subversive to many power structures of the modern world, not just the “boys club” of the art world.
The museum features art from more than 92 artists. Some of the most notable include Banksy, Ai Wei Wei, Judy Chicago, Swoon, Jeff Koons, Annie Leibovitz and Pablo Picasso.
The works and careers of many of these artists have a strong message of subversion to contemporary power structures.
The piece by Banksy hanging in the museum is death smiling, sitting on Big Ben in London and it is five minutes to midnight. Bouchever explained this is Banksy’s statement on the current state of humanity — we are five minutes to midnight until we are extinct.
Judy Chicago’s piece titled “Marie Antoinette” hangs in the back of the museum. At the margins of the piece are the words “Marie Antoinette — during her reign, women artists enjoyed great success. But the French Revolution which brought democracy to men caused women artists to lose their status while the queen lost her head.”
Judy Chicago has become synonymous with early feminist art.
Work by the artist, political activist and Chinese dissident Ai Wei Wei is featured in the museum. In 2011, Ai Wei Wei was held in solitary confinement for 81 days by the Chinese government for his dissidence. One of his pieces in the museum is a sculpture of a hand giving the middle finger to power.
Bouchever did not always collect contemporary art with strong subversive messages like this. He claims he began by collecting art created by the “dead white guys.” The first piece of art he purchased was Marc Chagall’s piece titled “Carmen.”
Later in his career Bouchever was exposed to more contemporary art and street art and began branching out to collect works that were more approachable from a modern perspective. His first contemporary art purchase was a Banksy piece titled “Nola,” commonly known as the umbrella girl. Today he collects exclusively contemporary and street art.
Bouchever moved to Bisbee in 1991 while working as a struggling artist. In 1995, he had what he calls “a few good ideas about the internet.” Bouchever went into business in e-commerce just as the online marketplace was beginning to grow. He has amassed quite a fortune from his e-commerce businesses.
The Artemizia Foundation Museum features Bouchever’s personal art collection. Before taking the form of the museum, it was his private collection in his home.
Bouchever says he is very fortunate to have the resources from his e-commerce business to be able to collect art on this scale.
Bouchever cannot remember exactly when the museum opened, only that it was sometime in 2020 during the various lockdown procedures for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum is open to the public, but by appointment only. Bouchever does not want to let everybody in or to deal with the hassle of additional security that would come with being open to the public in a more traditional manner.
“I’m trying to do something cultural for the community, but I’m a curmudgeon as my wife would call me,” said Bouchever about his appointment-only policy.
The Artemizia Foundation is different from Bouchever’s other philanthropic endeavors. This museum is born out of his passion for art. The museum’s ticket sales are donated to the Boys and Girls Club in Bisbee and Bouchever does some work to support up and coming artists, but the museum’s primary purpose is as an outlet for his passion for art.