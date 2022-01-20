In 2004 as we were having a new home built in Pinal County, we were required to by the HOA to submit a landscape plan.
My first submission was a xeriscape plan without a lawn, but I enjoyed the green clean look of a beautiful lawn. However I did NOT enjoy the maintenance of watering, mowing, fertilizing winter over-seeding
etc. I enjoyed the look without the work. Actually, I'm a lazy gardener. I enjoy the fruits of my labors with as little labor as I can get away with. Well that's a conundrum isn't it?
A short time later I was driving through the city of Fountain Hills in Maricopa County in which a city ordinance prohibits natural grass lawns due to of water conservation.
I saw this absolutely beautiful perfect, lawn, how did they get away with that? I stopped and inspected it because it was too perfect, Oh, it was fake. What a great solution to my challenge; I could enjoy a perfect lawn with very little maintenance.
I re-submitted a landscape plan to the HOA with the fruit trees in wells and contour concrete curbing separating the landscape plants and fruit trees – only fruit trees, there was no trees that did not bear fruit or nuts. I installed artificial turf in both front and back yards.
Artificial turf has come a long way from 2004. Many NFL and athletic fields have artificial turf, and they are expected to last more than 25 years, so they are very durable. Later generations since then are much thicker and have a coiled fiber at the base of the blades that give them a much more cushion feel, like natural grass.
Artificial turf is not totally maintenance free. When we mow our lawns, the whirling rotary blade creates suction and lifts the clippings and other natural debris and blows it out, so yes, occasionally we need to blow off the dust and debris that collects.
The mat that the grass blades are attached to, is porous so water, pet urine and other spilled liquids pass through, which means that during drought conditions, dust accumulates. To keep the shiny, pristine look, we need to spray it off occasionally; water our fake grass?
It is a little pricey, but if you have the means, it substantially improves the look of any home. $2.50 - $5.00 per square foot at Home Depot and Lowes.
Even without adding landscape plants, installing artificial turf, instantly makes a huge difference in the curb appeal of any home. The lawn looks like a new, thick, fescue lawn 24-7, 365 days a year.
I wish a could add a photo album of the homes I've seen, and difference fake grass makes. Many of them look like a resort and that was the only upgrade they made.