Two-time author and memoirist Rona Frye doesn’t let fear get in the way of chasing her dreams of a nomadic lifestyle.
Frye’s love of nature and natural inclination as a “seeker” of answers led her to gravitate toward the life of a nomad. In 2003, following a divorce, the then-59-year-old decided to stop living a “suffocating” life of “quiet desperation.” Instead, she hit the road and never looked back.
“That decision turned into 14 years of me just doing whatever I thought was fun, moving around the country and exploring the states, Central America and Mexico,” she recounted.
Frye has chronicled her travels from her nearly decade-and-a-half-long nomadic journey in a collection of stories, “Tossed into the Deep End,” and a recently-released memoir, “Polishing the Diamond: Moving From Seeker to Wise Woman.”
In her books, Frye weaves tales about illegal border crossings into Belize, hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, getting too wrapped up in Michael Buble songs to notice a completely empty gas tank and even getting out of a ticket in New Mexico.
These experiences are further colored by her status as a solo female traveler. While Frye was occasionally joined by partners on her adventures, independence became an important value needed to carry out the carefree lifestyle she craved.
“It took me most of my life to feel safe asking questions, because my mom would always get so mad about (me asking questions as a child). But when I took my journey, whatever I wanted to explore, I did,” she said.
Frye says the material for the books came from a journal she kept on the road, which she began to edit and revise into a full-length manuscript five years ago at a publisher’s behest.
While unconventional, the 76-year-old attributes her adventurous spirit to lack of fear and material attachments.
“When I was on the road, I never saw anything as a negative because I didn’t know what (an experience) would be like, so I couldn’t dream up reasons why I might fail,” she said. “I only thought ‘it might be fun to work on a ranch,’ or ‘I could ride horses if I got a job there.’ ”
Raised in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Frye has at various points lived in Sierra Vista, Hereford, Bisbee and Palominas alongside her sisters and mother and worked for Fort Huachuca. Although she has settled for the moment in Idaho, Frye says she will always maintain aspects of the nomadic lifestyle she enjoyed on the road.
“I believe most people are afraid to be alone, to travel without a plan or destination,” Frye concluded. “But I want to encourage more people to do this. There’s no better way to figure out who you are and learn all the lessons you need to learn, and explore the world.”
Frye will sign copies of “Tossed into the Deep End” at Bisbee Books and Music Saturday from 1-4 p.m. as part of the Bisbee Arts Series. “Tossed into the Deep End” and “Polishing the Diamond: Moving From Seeker to Wise Woman” are available for purchase on Amazon.com.