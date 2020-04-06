Sometimes the solar system’s smallest bodies, what we collectively term space rocks, can provide the biggest opportunities for backyard observers.
First up is the asteroid Vesta, the third largest rock in the asteroid belt. Its passage near the easily found Hyades cluster, the bright V-shaped “face” of Taurus the Bull, provides an excellent guide to locating it. Spying a faint, slow moving asteroid is a multi-day project. You’ll need to locate the area of sky it is transiting and make a sketch of the stars to compare with a view on another night a day or so later. The “star” that has changed position is Vesta. From April 11 to 13, it passes about 30’ north (about the diameter of the moon) of the bright star Epsilon Tauri enabling you to pick out the asteroid. It will be the only object directly north of the star at that distance.
At about the same time, you can follow the path of the asteroid Juno as it glides through the stars of Virgo. On the evenings of April 9 and 10, it will slide past the 3rd magnitude star Delta Virginis making it easy to locate a half degree south of the star. Look for it between 8 and 10 pm. It begins the month with an opposition on April 2 and fades by about a half magnitude by month’s end, still visible in binoculars or a small telescope.
You’ll have a chance to pick out a faster moving rock on the night of April 28-29, one that you’ll be able to see move in a single session. Type “(52768) 1998 OR2” into your search engine and find the page from “earth Sky.org” where you can download maps and tips for finding this asteroid that will zip through the stars of Hydra and Sextans around 3am MST. This potentially hazardous, two-mile-wide rock will fly by Earth at 20,000 mph making the closest approach of an asteroid this year. It should be about 10th or 11th magnitude, meaning that you’ll need at least a 6-inch telescope to see it. You can also watch the passage live on-line.
Rocky debris left over from the passage of comet Thatcher is responsible for the annual Lyrid meteor shower which peaks overnight on April 21-22. This “minor” shower generally yields about 20 meteors per hour, but has been known to surprise April sky watchers with much higher rates. Humans have been watching this shower since 687 BC! This year, we have optimum conditions for meteor watching as the moon will be out of the sky. Plan to spend the hour before dawn on the morning of the 22nd bundled up on a lawn chair to enjoy the show. The radiant will be at zenith just before dawn, so it doesn’t matter which way you face, just do your best to avoid any artificial light.
Speaking of comets, astronomers have high hopes for a rapidly brightening visitor named 2019 Y4 (Atlas). Atlas stands for “Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System” which is the automated survey that picked up this comet on December 28. It last visited the inner solar system over 6,000 years ago. It is already a bright telescopic comet and its path through our solar system, that closely matches the path taken by the Great Comet of 1844, hints at the possibility of it reaching naked eye brightness by May. It comes closest to the earth on May 23rd during a new moon and just a week from its closest point to the sun. That adds up to a potentially great comet, but as comets are notoriously unpredictable, we’ll just have to wait and see. For now, your telescope can find this comet moving through the northern sky: leaving Ursa Major at the end of March, it spends most of April in Perseus and Camelopardalis.
The planets too, have a lot to offer the sky gazer this month. The evening show’s leading lady is bright Venus which passes through the Pleiades at the start of the month and through the Hyades cluster at mid-month. The pre-dawn morning sky features all of the other bright planets with Jupiter, Saturn and Mars queuing up in a short line on the morning of the 9th.
The Huachuca Astronomy Club has canceled all of its spring events and the Patterson Observatory is closed for the time being, but happily, sky gazing is a pastime that can be enjoyed while sheltering at home. So, be healthy, stay safe, and as the late Jack Horkheimer used to advise: keep looking up!