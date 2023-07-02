July brings the monsoon to Southern Arizona, and while the much-needed rain is welcome, the high probability of cloudy nights is a disappointment to astronomers. The ever-present chance of quickly forming storms makes setting up a telescope somewhat risky on our summer nights. Binoculars provide a good alternative.
Binoculars offer fairly low magnifications and very modest apertures, so they will not deliver the same sort of observing experience as your telescope. However, there is quite a lot to see in the night sky for which binoculars are actually better suited than telescopes, such as large open clusters like the Hyades and the Pleiades that simply will not fit in the small fields of view that most telescopes supply.
July’s sky is a wonderland full of binocular splendors and the place to start is the tail of the scorpion. The brighter stars that define the curving tail of Scorpius traverse a very rich part of the Milky Way. Aiming your binoculars at the naked eye double star Mu Scorpii and following the U-shaped bend in the tail will lead you past several clusters of stars that will make fine binocular targets. At the base of the tail is the famous “False Comet” asterism composed of the bright star Zeta Scorpii that stands in for the comet’s head, the open cluster NGC 6231 that impersonates the coma, and the large scattered cluster Trumpler 24 which represents the tail. It’s an impressive sight.
Following the tail, your field of view will encompass several more clusters before reaching “the stinger” represented by Lambda and Nu Scorpii. A binocular field northwest is Messier 7, a fantastic open cluster known as “Ptolemy’s Cluster” that is composed of about 50 bright stars. Its neighbor to the northeast is the more compact looking Messier 6, the “Butterfly Cluster.” These are two of the brightest open clusters in the sky and both are easily visible to the naked eye as a bright haze. To the Bedouin, the pair represented the venom of the scorpion.
Following the band of the Milky Way past the spout of the Sagittarius “Teapot,” you’ll scan past the Galactic Center, the very heart of our galaxy. As such, you’ll encounter the richest star fields in the heavens. Most of the galaxy’s globular clusters are concentrated in this part of the sky and several will show up as dense spots in your binoculars. Messier 22, a globular at the top of the Teapot, is one of the finest globular clusters of all and will show up well even in small binoculars.
The “Great Sagittarius Star Cloud” to the west of the Teapot is a remarkable sight in binoculars. It’s part of the Milky Way’s central hub and lies about 30,000 light years away. Countless red and yellow dwarf stars, some of the oldest in our galaxy, will fill your binocular field with sparkling gems.
The Lagoon Nebula, or Messier 8, is one of the few emission nebulae in the sky that is visible to the unaided eye; in a dark sky, it is a hazy glow above the spout of the Teapot. Its soft light is augmented by the open cluster NGC 6530 which comprises the western part of the complex. It’s a pretty sight in binoculars. M8 is an active star-forming region that fills an area of space that is 60 x 38 lightyears in size.
Messier 24, or the Small Sagittarius Star Cloud, is a bright rectangular area north of Mu Sagittari that is one of the very best targets for binoculars. It consists of myriad bright stars scattered across a bed of barely resolved faint specks. Its rectangular outline is even visible to the unaided eye. See if you can discern the two dark dust clouds on its northwest side. North of M24, there is a small bright knot of nebulosity. This is the Swan Nebula, Messier 17, and it is easily visible in binoculars. To its west is another star cloud, that is similar in size, but fainter than M24.
Scutum, The Shield, contains two nice star clusters, Messier 26 and Messier 11. M11 is also known as the Wild Duck Cluster. It’s about the same size as M26, but much brighter and is the best binocular target in the area.
Jumping all the way to the Summer Triangle, our last target is the Coat Hanger, Collinder 399. The nine or 10 brightest stars of this scattered cluster make a very recognizable asterism, visible best in binoculars, that resembles a wire clothes hanger.
Space prevents mentioning more targets here, but the summer Milky Way can provide you with dozens, if not hundreds, more beautiful sights that will populate almost any gap in the monsoon clouds you happen upon.
