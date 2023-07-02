July brings the monsoon to Southern Arizona, and while the much-needed rain is welcome, the high probability of cloudy nights is a disappointment to astronomers. The ever-present chance of quickly forming storms makes setting up a telescope somewhat risky on our summer nights. Binoculars provide a good alternative.

Binoculars offer fairly low magnifications and very modest apertures, so they will not deliver the same sort of observing experience as your telescope. However, there is quite a lot to see in the night sky for which binoculars are actually better suited than telescopes, such as large open clusters like the Hyades and the Pleiades that simply will not fit in the small fields of view that most telescopes supply.

TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?