All seven major planets line up in the dawn sky this month. The parade will be at its best from about June 16 through June 27.
This planetary alignment has a unique and rare component to it. The five naked eye planets, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, line up in the same sequence that they orbit the sun! Such an alignment hasn’t happened for 100 years and won’t happen again until 2041.
On June 6, you might have difficulty finding Mercury in bright twilight. It rises an hour before the sun at 4:19 a.m. By the June 16, however, it will be pretty easy to spot. It rises 42 minutes after Venus and will trail its brighter neighbor by about 10 degrees. On the 16th, the gap between Mercury and Saturn will span about 97 degrees. The moon can stand in as a proxy for Earth in the alignment on the morning of June 24 when it sits midway between Venus and Mars. That morning, the string of bright planets will stretch for 107 degrees across the sky.
Uranus and Neptune are in the lineup too, but will require at least binoculars to see. Uranus begins the month between Mercury and Venus as a tiny sixth magnitude dot. On June 10, it will pass within 27 arc minutes of Venus and will be just 5 degrees from the moon on the 24th. At month’s end, it will be midway between Venus and Mars. Neptune is an even fainter small disk at eighth magnitude and lies between Jupiter and Saturn all month.
A thin lunar crescent will be just 2½ degrees from a brilliant Venus on the morning of June 26, providing one more reason to get up before dawn this month.
If you are reading this on Sunday, June 5, the moon will occult (move in front of) a bright star tonight. The 3.4 magnitude star Eta Leonis will slip behind the dark limb of the moon at approximately 8:07 p.m. and reappear an hour later. Astronomers will be timing this occultation with great interest as it appears that Eta Leonis is a close binary star. Careful telescopic observation and recorded video might detect a two-step occultation and confirm the suspected companion star.
Comet C/2017 K2 PanSTARRS should present itself as a binocular target this month as it crosses the constellation of Ophiuchus. At eighth magnitude, it will be an easy target in a telescope. During its trek across the “Serpent Bearer,” it will pass by some fine deep sky objects making for interesting parings.
It will slip 1.5 degrees north of the planetary nebula NGC 6572 on June 7. This small, bright, planetary nebula is a good target for a small telescope. It has earned itself several nicknames, such as the Emerald Nebula, the Blue Racquetball and the Turquoise Orb. These names reflect the range of hues perceived by different observers. Binoculars can capture the comet as it passes a half degree south of a pretty cluster of stars named IC 4665 on June 20. On June 22 and 23, the comet passes very close to the bright star Cebaltrai (Beta Ophiuchi, the constellation’s second brightest star) making it a cinch to locate. It will pass a bit northeast of the lovely globular cluster known as Messier 10 on the nights of July 14 and 15. The comet also makes its closest approach to the Earth at that time.
Moon watchers can observe an interesting phenomenon this month. June’s full moon on the 14th is called the “Honey Moon” for a reason. The moon’s unusually low altitude in June keeps the moon sort of golden all night. This happens because when objects are closer to the horizon, their light takes a longer path through our atmosphere, scattering the shorter blue wavelengths and leaving the moon more yellow. The moon also reaches its most southern rise point this month. If you note the point on your horizon where the moon rises each day, you’ll see it move south bit by bit until June 14. After that it reverses direction and heads north, but not before appearing to remain constant for a couple of days. This standstill effect will increase over the next five years and then start to decrease again, part of an 18.6-year cycle.
The last public observing session at the Patterson Observatory before the monsoon shutdown is Thursday, June 9. Register for this free event at www.universitysouthfoundation.com/patterson-observatory. The observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista, at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. The Patterson will close for July and August and resume public observing nights in September.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.