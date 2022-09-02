Purchase Access

It’s Jupiter’s turn to shine this month. The king of planets is at opposition (directly opposite the sun) on Sept. 26 and will be in the sky all night. It will also be unusually close.

Jupiter reaches perihelion (nearest approach to the sun) in just a few months, so this will be the closest opposition since 1963. At just 367 million miles away, (33 light minutes) Jupiter won’t be this close again until 2129. Its average distance from Earth is 460 million miles. The planet will be 49.9 arc seconds in apparent angular size this month and shine at -2.9 magnitude.

