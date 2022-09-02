It’s Jupiter’s turn to shine this month. The king of planets is at opposition (directly opposite the sun) on Sept. 26 and will be in the sky all night. It will also be unusually close.
Jupiter reaches perihelion (nearest approach to the sun) in just a few months, so this will be the closest opposition since 1963. At just 367 million miles away, (33 light minutes) Jupiter won’t be this close again until 2129. Its average distance from Earth is 460 million miles. The planet will be 49.9 arc seconds in apparent angular size this month and shine at -2.9 magnitude.
Jupiter’s four Galilean moons are at their brightest at opposition and achieve their widest apparent separation from the planet. There is no better time to view them. A good pair of binoculars will show the moons. It’s possible for a really sharp-eyed observer to detect the outermost satellites Ganymede and Callisto with the naked eye. At opposition, they are magnitude 4.4 and 5.5 respectively and Callisto can reach separations of up to 10 arc minutes.
Viewing the planet itself through a telescope, the first thing you notice are two prominent brownish equatorial belts, but if conditions are good, a careful observer can see as many as a dozen belts and zones. Zones are the light bands between the dark belts. Jupiter spins quite fast; it takes a little less than 10 hours to make one rotation. Features move from east to west across the face of the planet fast enough to be apparent in just minutes. It’s interesting to note that the winds in adjacent zones are moving in opposite directions. The Great Red Spot, a huge vortex larger than the Earth, has been visible for four centuries. It is smaller than in previous epochs, but still very apparent. It looks like a flattened oval that is more orange than red and it is bordered by the “Red Spot Hollow,” which wraps around its edge like an eyebrow.
The ice giant, Neptune, and the main belt asteroid, 3 Juno, are also at opposition this month. Both are magnitude 7.8 and both can be found among the stars of Aquarius below the “Circlet” of Pisces. They will be visible in binoculars.
Jupiter rises about sunset and won’t reach 20 degrees altitude until around 9 pm. Saturn, which came to opposition last month, is already that high as darkness falls in September. It rises well before sunset and is a fine evening target all month.
Jupiter and Saturn will be the prime offerings at the Patterson Observatory’s public nights this fall. These free public observing sessions are scheduled on Thursdays when there is a waxing crescent moon available. The next one is scheduled for Sept. 29. The doors open at 6:30 that evening with Jupiter just rising and Saturn high in the eastern sky. If you’ve never seen Saturn through a telescope, this is your chance. Public nights, hosted by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club, are free and family friendly, but space is limited. Guests are required to register at www.universitysouthfoundation.com/patterson-observatory.
New at the observatory this fall is a solar observing event. The second Saturday of each month, starting Sept. 10, the astronomy club will host “Solar Saturday” from 9 to 11 a.m. A variety of solar telescopes, some optimized to show sun spots and others specially designed to display prominences, filaments and flares, will be set up and operated by our amateur astronomers. Admission is free and sun-lovers of all ages are welcome.
The Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. It is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. For information about the observatory or its events, you can send an email to info@hacastronomy.org or call the foundation office at 520-458-8278, Ext. 2129. Events at Patterson are weather dependent and guests can check for cancellation by calling extension 2214 for a recorded message.
The Patterson Observatory, which opened in 2004, was built with funding from community donations and it relies on community support to stay open. You can support the observatory by purchasing a star plaque that will display your name and hang in the observatory. On the foundation webpage, universitysouthfoundation.com, pull down the fundraising menu and select the link to the store to purchase your star. If you think you’d like to be involved in running the observatory, you should consider joining the astronomy club. Membership is open to everyone and regular dues are just $25 a year. Families can join for $35 and there are discounted memberships for active duty military and students. Go to www.hacastronomy.org and pull down the membership tab.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.