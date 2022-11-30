mars

December is the best time to view the Red Planet.

 NASA

Now is the time to view Mars. The Red Planet reaches opposition on December 7. At opposition, a planet is directly opposite the sun, rises at sunset, sets at sunrise and is in our sky all night. It is also at its bright-est. Mars reached its closest point to Earth for this orbit a few days earlier on December 1 when it was 50.6 million miles away. We can call this opposition a “transitional” one because it’s midway between the extremes of a perihelic (closest possible) opposition and an aphelic (farthest possible) one. At closest approach, the planet showed its largest angular size of the year: 17.2 arc seconds. For comparison, that’s larger than Saturn’s disk. At opposition, it will be imperceptibly smaller at 17.0 arc seconds. It’ll shine at -1.8 magnitude which is brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.

Mars reaches opposition every 26 months. During the last opposition in 2020, Mars came closer to earth and grew to a larger angular size, but was 19 degrees lower in altitude.

TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.

