Now is the time to view Mars. The Red Planet reaches opposition on December 7. At opposition, a planet is directly opposite the sun, rises at sunset, sets at sunrise and is in our sky all night. It is also at its bright-est. Mars reached its closest point to Earth for this orbit a few days earlier on December 1 when it was 50.6 million miles away. We can call this opposition a “transitional” one because it’s midway between the extremes of a perihelic (closest possible) opposition and an aphelic (farthest possible) one. At closest approach, the planet showed its largest angular size of the year: 17.2 arc seconds. For comparison, that’s larger than Saturn’s disk. At opposition, it will be imperceptibly smaller at 17.0 arc seconds. It’ll shine at -1.8 magnitude which is brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.
Mars reaches opposition every 26 months. During the last opposition in 2020, Mars came closer to earth and grew to a larger angular size, but was 19 degrees lower in altitude.
This year’s higher apparition, with less atmosphere to interfere, will offset the smaller angular size and make for some excellent viewing. The planet will show several surface features through a telescope that will manifest themselves as varying colors; brown, ochre, tan, and cream-colored areas can be seen. The polar cap will show the white of its ice-covered surface and occasional bluish-white clouds can be seen near the poles.
This year’s December 7 Martian opposition will be marked by a very special occurrence. A full moon will occult the planet during the early evening. Mars should be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, even in the glare of the bright moon, but binoculars or a telescope will certainly show the event to best effect. First contact is at 7:33 p.m. with the moon 31 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Unlike a star, the planet will take a few seconds to blink out as it slips behind the southwestern limb of the moon. Mars will reappear from behind the eastern limb of the moon at 8:27 p.m.
During the interval when Mars is obscured, take some time to enjoy the full moon. December’s full moon is called the “Cold Moon”, “Oak Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.” With the sun’s light shining directly down, perpendicular to the lunar surface, many of the interesting details visible in the partial phases are washed out. Yet there are a few lunar features that are best observed only during the full moon.
Most obvious is the magnificent ray system emanating from the prominent crater Tycho in the moon’s southern highlands. The “rays” are composed of ejecta from the impact that created Tycho about 108 million years ago. They stretch out over 1600 miles across the lunar surface. The crater itself is 52 miles in diameter and its rim towers 14,500 feet from the crater floor. The triangular shaped mountain in the center of the crater reaches about a mile high.
Mars will be a featured target at the next public night at the Patterson Observatory on December 29. It will still be a very respectable 15 arc seconds in apparent angular diameter and shining at -1.27 magnitude. It will be high in our sky: already at 30 degrees altitude as darkness falls, and it will climb higher as the event progresses.
Planets will abound that night, with Venus and Mercury briefly visible in the evening twilight, setting shortly after the sun. Saturn will be low in the western sky and Jupiter will be paired with a first quarter moon, high in the west.
Even the ice giants Uranus and Neptune will be observable.
Public night at Patterson is the perfect opportunity to get help with that new telescope Santa left you. Bring your questions, or even the telescope itself, to the observatory and get advice from experienced amateur astronomers.
Public nights at the Patterson are made possible by the generosity of the University South Foundation which owns the observatory and through the efforts of volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club who run the event. The observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona Sierra Vista at 1140 N Colombo Avenue.
This fun, family friendly event is free, but space is limited so guests need to register in advance by visiting universitysouth-foundation.com/Patterson-observatory and scrolling down to the register link. Public nights are weather dependent and will be canceled if the sky turns cloudy.
You can check for cancelation by calling 520-626-6649 and listening to the recorded message. For information about events at the observatory, send an email to info@hacastronomy.org.
TED FORTEis a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.
