May’s highlight is the year’s first total lunar eclipse that will occur on the evening of Sunday, May 15, beginning just after sunset.
When the “Flower Moon” rises just before 7 p.m., it will already be in the penumbral shadow of the Earth. The real action, however, begins when the moon enters the umbral shadow starting about 7:29 p.m. The moon will be totally eclipsed by 8:29 p.m. with the moon up about 15 degrees above the eastern horizon. Mid eclipse will be at 9:13 p.m. and totality ends at 9:54 p.m. with the moon about 27 degrees in altitude.
We may also be able to see the moon occult a 5.5 magnitude star at the start of the eclipse around 8:30 p.m. The moon might be so bright then that it will overwhelm the star, but we will almost certainly be able to see the star re-emerge around 9:09 p.m. when the moon is fully eclipsed. Our friends in the eastern United States will see the moon occult a magnitude 6.3 double star. From here, however, the moon will glide past the pair untouched.
The Patterson Observatory will be open to the public for the eclipse. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and admission is free. You can bring your own telescope or binoculars or enjoy the eclipse through the observatory’s giant 20-inch or any of the smaller telescopes that members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club will set up. The observatory, which is owned by the University South Foundation, is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. The event is weather dependent and in case of clouds, you can check for a recorded cancellation message by dialing 520-458-8278, Ext. 2214.
The month’s best planetary action occurs in the morning sky with two close conjunctions. If you were out before dawn this morning (May 1) and looked toward the eastern horizon, you saw the two brightest planets in our sky, Jupiter and Venus, just over a half degree apart. That’s close enough to fit comfortably into a telescope’s low power eyepiece. Monday morning, May 2, they will still be just 1.5 degrees apart, well within the field of view of binoculars.
By month’s end, Jupiter will approach Mars and on Sunday, May 29, the pair will be just 35’ apart. They rise together at about 3 a.m.
If May 26 dawns clear, we’ll be treated to a lovely lineup when the crescent moon rises just before Venus, with Jupiter, Mars and Saturn higher up. The moon will enhance the morning’s planets from May 25 through 27.
The moon joins an evening lineup on May 2. As darkness falls, find the moon, Mercury and the Pleiades all in a line in the western sky.
As I write this, we still don’t know if comet C/2021 O3 PanSTARRS survived its close swing around the sun. If it emerges intact, it could reach magnitude 6 or brighter around May 8 to May 10, which will make it a rather easy binocular target. Look for it in Perseus, in the northwestern sky just after sunset. On May 8 around 8:30 p.m., it will be about 13 degrees down and to the right of the bright star Capella, and about halfway between the star and the horizon. The comet will be setting about 15 minutes later each night that week putting it higher in our sky at sunset, but the moon will be waxing, its brightness offsetting the advantage of the comet’s higher altitude. Moving north-northeast about 3 degrees each day, it is expected to dim rapidly after its closest approach to Earth on May 8.
May’s meteor shower is the Eta Aquariids which peaks on May 6. The radiant, which is near the water jug asterism of Aquarius, rises about 2 a.m. local time. I recommend watching from about 4 a.m. until dawn. You can enjoy the planetary parade of Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus at the same time! Venus is the last of the four to rise. You should be able to spot it shortly after 3:45 a.m. if you have a clear eastern horizon.
Saturday, May 7, is National Astronomy Day. Astronomy clubs around the country hold special events on this day and, weather permitting, the Huachuca Astronomy Club will celebrate by setting up for some sidewalk astronomy in front of the Sierra Vista Library from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome. Club members will have solar telescopes set up to safely view the sun. There will be stickers for the kids and free solar eclipse glasses for those who want them. For information, email to info@hacastronomy.org.