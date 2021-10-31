Beginning astronomers learn early on that aperture (the size of your telescope’s objective lens or primary mirror) is everything. Larger apertures collect more light, enabling you to see fainter objects and see bright objects in better detail. This inescapable truth might lead you to conclude that a small telescope isn’t of much use.
But you’d be wrong, of course. There are countless items to view in the night sky with a small 2.4-inch to 6-inch telescope. A great many telescopes in this size range are inexpensive, lightweight and ultra-portable, making them manageable by just about anyone.
So, what can a small telescope owner see in the November sky? Plenty!
Most obvious this month are the bright planets that can easily be seen by any size telescope. Venus is visible low in the southwest sky just after twilight all month. Through the telescope, you’ll be able to watch its bright shape alter as it grows in angular size from 25.6” on Nov. 1 to 38.2” on Nov 30. Its shape will alter, too, evolving from a half moon on Nov. 1 to an obvious crescent by Nov. 30.
Jupiter and Saturn will yield a wealth of detail in a small scope. They are high in the southern sky at sunset all month and make excellent targets. They rise about four minutes earlier each day; each night they will be just a bit further west than the night before. A 4-inch telescope will easily show Jupiter’s dark equatorial bands, its four Galilean moons, as well as Saturn’s rings and the bright moon, Titan.
New moon is on Nov. 4, so the month’s first week is the best time to view the “deep sky” — objects outside our solar system and even other galaxies.
One of the easiest galaxies to see is the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31 or just M31). It is the largest galaxy in the local group of galaxies that contains our Milky Way. It is visible to the unaided eye as just a small hazy patch of nebulosity. In reality, it stretches about six times the diameter of the moon. A 2.4-inch telescope shows it quite easily.
In a 6-inch, the view is spectacular. It is accompanied by a small, round companion galaxy called M32. They are both about 2.5 million light years away. An easy way to find them is to locate the distinctive W-shape of the constellation Cassiopeia, and imagine it as two triangles. The larger triangle points to the Andromeda Galaxy about 15 degrees away or about the width of your fist held at arm’s length. Several other galaxies are visible in a small telescope on a moonless November night.
Most of us are familiar with the bright cluster of stars known as the Seven Sisters or the Pleiades. Just after dark, you’ll find the group low in the eastern sky. Up and to the left (north) of the cluster, you’ll see an arc of bright stars stretching northward toward that W of Cassiopeia. This is part of the constellation Perseus. At the top of the arc, you’ll notice another fuzzy patch that is visible to the naked eye. Known as the Perseus Double Cluster, two groups of stars clump together to form a beautiful sight. Each cluster contains as many as 100 visible stars.
The Double Cluster is just one of dozens of bright open clusters in the November sky that are easy targets in a small telescope.
By the second week in November the moon will start to interfere a bit with observing fainter deep sky objects. A waxing moon, however, is a very worthy target in its own right. During this phase, the advancing terminator, the line between light and dark, is sunrise on the moon. It advances westward a half degree an hour resulting in ever-changing angles of illumination. Try looking just past the terminator into the dark areas to witness the slow unveiling of features as sunlight illuminates the most elevated peaks first. Then watch them as they gradually emerge in real time. The moon is an interesting target for a small telescope at any phase, from the thinnest crescent to full and back again.
Visitors to the Patterson Observatory will be treated to views of a first-quarter moon in a variety of small and large telescopes at the Patterson Observatory Public Night on Nov. 11. Admission is free, but space is limited and guests need to register at www.universitysouthfoundation.com/patterson-observatory. Doors open at 6 p.m. for this family-friendly event.
The Patterson Observatory is on the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista campus at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club.