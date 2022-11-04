Our sun is the only star we can observe up close. It presents us with an infinite array of ever-changing features and can be endlessly fascinating. In many respects, it’s quite an easy target to observe, but it is also the only inherently dangerous object an observer can turn a telescope toward.
It’s never a good idea to look directly at the sun. Of course, a magnified image through an unfiltered telescope only multiplies the danger and can result in instant, irreversible damage to your eye.
There are, however, some safe ways to observe our star and the very safest is projection. You can make a simple device in seconds by just punching a pinhole in a stiff piece of paper and using it to project an image of the sun onto a white surface. You can improve on this pinhole projector by employing a cardboard box that fits over your head. With the pinhole in one side, you can project an image of the sun onto the far side of the box. Such pihole projectors are adequate to safely watch the progress of a solar eclipse.
A pin-hole projector creates a very small image of the sun. To see a larger, more detailed image, you can use a small telescope or binoculars to project the solar image onto a flat white surface. You point the objective at the sun and aim the eyepiece at a white surface. You’ll get an image of the sun sufficient to observe sunspots.
You can safely look directly at the sun using solar glasses that are made of optical grade polymers. Make sure to obtain them from a reputable source. They should be labeled indicating that they meet ISO standard 12312-2. It is also safe to view the sun through a welding glass, shade 12 or darker. I suspect you’ll find shade 13 to be best. A 14 is a little too dark and a 12 gives a bit too much glare.
The next step up is to purchase a solar filter for your telescope. The simplest ones are called “white light” filters designed to see the photosphere (the “surface”) of the sun and will show sun spots in excellent detail. These are commercially available in glass and various types of solar films like mylar and optical grade polymer films. You can also purchase solar filter material and construct your own cell if you are into DIY. These filters must go on the front of your telescope and cover the whole objective. They must fit snugly and must be free of scratches and pinholes to be safe. Again, it is very important to purchase your solar filter from a reputable vendor. Contact the local astronomy club at info@hacastronomy.org for recommendations if you are unsure.
Another way to convert your refractor into a white light solar scope is to employ a device called a “Herschel Wedge.” This device replaces your standard star diagonal and shunts enough of the sun’s light away from the eyepiece making it safe to view. They are generally used with a neutral density or a polarizing filter in the light path. They cannot be used on reflecting telescopes and shouldn’t be used on large refractors (over 4 inches in aperture). They are typically more expensive than a front mounted solar filter.
To observe phenomena such as solar prominences, spicules and filaments that exist in the chromosphere (sort of the “atmosphere”) of the sun, a special type of solar telescope or filter is needed. Termed “h-alpha,” these devices are designed to pass only the red light from a specific transition of the hydrogen atom. The majority of the solar radiation is blocked or shunted away and the remainder is filtered to pass only one particular wavelength. Dedicated h-alpha telescopes and filters meant to convert telescopes to h-alpha are generally quite expensive. They do however produce the most remarkable views of the sun possible.
By far the easiest and most inexpensive option to safely view the sun is to visit the Patterson Observatory every second Saturday of the month from 9-11 a.m. On these “Solar Saturdays,” members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club set up various types of solar telescopes employing white light, h-alpha and even projection to observe our sun.
Solar Saturday events are free and family friendly, but weather dependent. You can spend the whole two hours or just stop by for a few minutes.
The Patterson Observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave.
TED FORTEis a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.
