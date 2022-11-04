Our sun is the only star we can observe up close. It presents us with an infinite array of ever-changing features and can be endlessly fascinating. In many respects, it’s quite an easy target to observe, but it is also the only inherently dangerous object an observer can turn a telescope toward.

It’s never a good idea to look directly at the sun. Of course, a magnified image through an unfiltered telescope only multiplies the danger and can result in instant, irreversible damage to your eye.

TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.

