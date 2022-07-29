Most observers agree that Saturn and its magnificent ring system is one of the grandest sights that a telescope can capture. The planet will be directly opposite the sun on Aug. 14. At “opposition” a planet is above the horizon all night and well placed for observing.
By 2025, Saturn’s ring system will be nearly edge-on to us, robbing the planet of its most impressive feature, but this year the rings are open at an angle of 13.9 degrees. Saturn’s disk will span 18.7 arc seconds in diameter, but its rings stretch out to 42 seconds, nearly the width of mighty Jupiter.
In a telescope at 100x or more, Saturn’s rings will divide into three parts. A dark lane called the Cassini division seems to separate the outer portion of the ring into two bright sections. The innermost ring is called the “crepe ring” for its delicate translucent appearance. It shows up rather well where it crosses the disk of the planet, looking somewhat like a shadow on the planet. Larger scopes, in good conditions, can trace other smaller divisions; one sees the rings as if they were a grooved phonograph record.
It’s tempting to think of the rings as being a solid. They are actually composed of countless particles, consisting mostly of water ice, ranging in size from microns to tens of meters.
Saturn’s brightest moon, Titan, is an easy catch in your telescope. It shines at about 8th magnitude and at opposition will be about 2 arc minutes from Saturn. Several other of Saturn’s moons are visible with backyard telescopes as well.
A full moon on Aug. 11 will steal a bit of Saturn’s brilliance at opposition and monsoon clouds may make enjoying the planet this month a matter of luck and timing. But don’t despair. Saturn will be a fixture in our night time sky for the next several months.
Also at opposition this month is the bright asteroid Vesta. It makes for a good binocular target as it treks through the constellation Aquarius. You’ll need a good star map to track it. I recommend downloading the freeware planetarium program called Stellarium. At mid-month, Vesta will pass just north of the planetary nebula known as the Helix. This large ghostly object is one of the closest planetary nebulae in the sky and is visible in small telescopes. Your binoculars will show it as a round, hazy smudge of light.
By the end of August, Jupiter, too, will be gracing the night sky. On Aug. 31, it will rise about 8 p.m. It achieves opposition on Sept. 26.
A bright moon will wash out most of this year’s Perseid meteor shower, which peaks overnight on Aug. 12-13, just one day past full moon. However, the Perseid shower is quite broad, so you can expect to see higher than usual meteor numbers any clear night in August.
The launch of Artemis I will be the first major step in America’s return to the moon. The unmanned mission to lunar orbit will be the first full up test of the systems that will take astronauts to the moon this decade. The main goal of the Artemis program is to establish a permanent presence on the moon. Artemis I will prove the elements of the program and demonstrate that we can send the Orion space capsule to the moon atop the Space Launch System vehicle and return it safely to Earth. Artemis II, planned for May 2024 or later, will carry four astronauts into lunar orbit. Artemis III, expected no earlier than 2025, will have as its goal to land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the moon.
NASA announced three possible launch dates for the Artemis I mission. The primary is Monday, Aug. 29, starting at 5:33 a.m. and lasting two hours. The Huachuca Astronomy Club invites you to watch the launch with them at the Patterson Observatory. Should the launch be scrubbed, backup launch dates are Friday, Sept. 2, at 9:48 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 5, at 2:12 p.m. Guests wishing to attend should contact me at tedforte511@gmail.com and we will contact you with updates. The launch dates are still just tentative, dependent on a number of remaining tests being conducted on the Space Launch System and ground controls.
The Patterson Observatory will resume Public Night observing sessions in September. The first one, weather permitting, will be on Sept. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free, but space is limited. Guests are required to register at www.universitysouthfoundation.com/patterson-observatory The observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.