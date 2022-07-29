Purchase Access

Most observers agree that Saturn and its magnificent ring system is one of the grandest sights that a telescope can capture. The planet will be directly opposite the sun on Aug. 14. At “opposition” a planet is above the horizon all night and well placed for observing.

By 2025, Saturn’s ring system will be nearly edge-on to us, robbing the planet of its most impressive feature, but this year the rings are open at an angle of 13.9 degrees. Saturn’s disk will span 18.7 arc seconds in diameter, but its rings stretch out to 42 seconds, nearly the width of mighty Jupiter.

TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.

