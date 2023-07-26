Clear August nights are as rare as hen’s teeth here in Southern Arizona; sky lovers should be prepared to make the most of them. Luckily, there are quite a few wonders awaiting the patient observer in the August sky.

Saturn comes to opposition on Aug. 27 and is a fine target all month. At opposition, a planet is directly opposite the sun, rises about sunset, transits (is due south and highest in the sky) around midnight and sets at dawn. It resides in the constellation Aquarius all month. At opposition, Saturn’s globe will be 19 arc seconds in diameter and its magnificent rings, tilted at 9 degrees from our line of sight, will extend out to a diameter of 43.1 arc seconds. Saturn’s north pole is tilted toward us and we see the north face of its rings. The angle of the rings is steadily decreasing and by March 2025, they will be edge-on and essentially invisible to us until they begin to open up again.

