Clear August nights are as rare as hen’s teeth here in Southern Arizona; sky lovers should be prepared to make the most of them. Luckily, there are quite a few wonders awaiting the patient observer in the August sky.
Saturn comes to opposition on Aug. 27 and is a fine target all month. At opposition, a planet is directly opposite the sun, rises about sunset, transits (is due south and highest in the sky) around midnight and sets at dawn. It resides in the constellation Aquarius all month. At opposition, Saturn’s globe will be 19 arc seconds in diameter and its magnificent rings, tilted at 9 degrees from our line of sight, will extend out to a diameter of 43.1 arc seconds. Saturn’s north pole is tilted toward us and we see the north face of its rings. The angle of the rings is steadily decreasing and by March 2025, they will be edge-on and essentially invisible to us until they begin to open up again.
Jupiter, in Aries, rises more than three hours after Saturn and is a pre-dawn object all month. It brightens slightly during August and grows in angular size from 39.8 arc seconds to 43.8 arc seconds. Jupiter is always a remarkable sight in a telescope and well worth a look.
The Perseid meteor shower is an August highlight. This year promises to be one of the best for the Perseids as the moon is mostly out of the way when the shower peaks on the morning of Aug. 13. It’s an added bonus that it comes on a weekend. At its very best, an attentive observer in a dark sky might see up to 90 meteors an hour. Most of us can expect a more modest 40 per hour.
You should be able to view the Perseids on the evening of Aug. 12 and the few days leading up to it. The later you stay up on the night of Aug. 12-13, the more you will see, with the best rates coming in the hours before morning twilight.
It’s best to recline on a lawn chair and fix your gaze about 30 degrees up from the horizontal. Face either north or south, whichever is darker from your location. Give it some time; you need to dark adapt before you can see the fainter meteors and that takes up to a half hour without any white light exposure. The Perseids are known to produce more “fireballs” (very bright meteors) than any other shower, so stay alert.
Aug. 24 presents us with an early evening challenge when the moon occults the bright star Antares. It’ll be a challenging observation because it happens in twilight, about five minutes after sunset. Antares is one of just four first magnitude stars that can be occulted by the moon; the others are Regulus, Spica, and Aldebaran.
Antares is a double star with a fainter companion. The secondary will disappear first as the pair slips behind the moon at 7:06 p.m. The reappearance occurs in a darker sky at 8 p.m. The secondary will reappear first, but since the pair emerges out of the bright limb of the moon, it will be lost in the glare making for a very difficult observation.
Rising about an hour after Saturn, the first magnitude star Fomalhaut is the brightest star in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus or the Southern Fish. It’s sometimes considered the loneliest first magnitude star in the heavens as it stands alone in that part of the sky. Its name means the “mouth of the whale” or the “mouth of the Southern Fish.” It lies about 25 light years away which makes it a fairly close neighbor, but unless you know the sky rather well, you are probably not familiar with this luminary.
If you get the chance this month, or later this fall, take a look at this fascinating star and wonder.
We’ve known since 1983 that Fomalhaut is surrounded by a disk of warm dust. Remember that the first extra solar planet wasn’t discovered until 1995, so this dust ring was an early intriguing hint that there might be planetary systems around other stars. Now the James Webb Space Telescope has looked closer at the dust ring and discovered that it’s actually composed of three belts that in many ways mimics our own solar system.
Might the belts be swarms of rocky planetesimals like our own asteroid belt and Kuiper belts? And might the gaps in the dust disk be the signature of shepherding planets?
There are no observing events at the Patterson Observatory, which is closed for the monsoon season, but things will get back in full swing in September with a “Solar Saturday” on Sept. 9, Public Night on Sept. 21 and Dine Under the Stars on Sept. 23. If you’ve not visited the Patterson Observatory, you should plan to attend a free Public Night observing session there.
The observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista. It is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club.
Tickets for this year’s Dine Under the Stars scholarship fundraiser presented by the University South Foundation go on sale on Aug. 1. Visit usfaz.org/dineunderthestars. To learn more about events at the Patterson Observatory, send an email to info@hacastronomy.org.
