It’s a planet! It’s an asteroid! It’s a dwarf planet!
Whatever you call it, Ceres is the largest object in the main asteroid belt and it comes to opposition this month. At 6.9 magnitude, it’s the brightest we’ve seen it in five years. It won’t be this bright again until 2032.
When Ceres was discovered in 1801, it was hailed as a new planet. It was the first object discovered in what would later be termed the main asteroid belt. As more and more main belt objects were discovered, and after a half century as a planet, Ceres was reclassified as an asteroid. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union briefly considered reinstating Ceres’ planet status but in the same decision that downgraded Pluto, Ceres was upgraded from asteroid to dwarf planet, which is its official, but controversial, classification today. It is the nearest dwarf planet to Earth and the only one in the inner solar system.
Tracking Ceres this month with a telescope or binoculars will take an observer through the northern half of the Virgo Galaxy Cluster as it transits the constellation of Coma Berenices. It will pass close by many bright galaxies throughout March. Overnight on March 12-13 it passes within about 5’ of M91, a 10th magnitude barred spiral galaxy. On March 26-27 it will appear to pass through the spiral arms of M100, a ninth-magnitude galaxy that is exceptionally large and bright. The object moves quickly enough that an attentive observer should be able to detect its motion in as little as an hour, especially when it is close to another bright object.
Ceres normally appears as a starlike pinpoint of light, but under the best of conditions, a sharp-eyed observer might be able to discern it as a very tiny disk. Your best chance to see it as more than a pinpoint will occur around opposition on March 21 when the object is 148.8 million miles from Earth and subtends an apparent size of 0.8 arc seconds (a little smaller than Jupiter’s moon Europa appears). Ceres will not be visible to the unaided eye. You’ll need at least binoculars to see it, but using a telescope will enable fully enjoying its transit through the most glorious galaxy field in the heavens.
I recommend that novice observers download the freeware program Stellarium (http://stellarium.org/) to help them locate and track Ceres from night to night. By mid-month, Ceres will be high enough to observe by about 9 p.m. and it transits (is due south and at its highest) about 1 a.m.
On March 23, Ceres will pass between two bright galaxies: NGC 4396 (12.6 magnitude) and NGC 4379 (11.7 magnitude). An 8-inch telescope will easily show all three objects in a single field of view. March 23 is the date of the next public night observing session at the Patterson Observatory and guests attending that event may have the opportunity to view the trio.
Early risers can watch as Saturn returns to the morning sky toward the end of the month. On the morning of March 19, it will sit just above a thin crescent moon in morning twilight low on the eastern horizon. It will then reach a little higher into the pre-dawn sky each morning.
To most amateur astronomers, March and April are the time for galaxies and Messier marathons. It is in early spring that our evening visage is directed away from the plane of our home galaxy and our line of sight opens up to the wider universe. Hundreds of external galaxies come into view. It is also a time when it is possible to observe all of the 110 objects that make up Charles Messier’s catalog of nebulae and star clusters. The Messier list contains about the best 100 objects in the northern sky and all of them are above the horizon during the hours of darkness this month. Those willing to stare from dusk ‘till dawn can capture them all in a single night.
