It’s a planet! It’s an asteroid! It’s a dwarf planet!

Whatever you call it, Ceres is the largest object in the main asteroid belt and it comes to opposition this month. At 6.9 magnitude, it’s the brightest we’ve seen it in five years. It won’t be this bright again until 2032.

TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.

