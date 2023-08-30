A comet discovered in August, C/2023 P1 (Nishimura), will hug the eastern horizon during morning twilight this month. While it will reach naked eye brightness by mid-month, our view will be hampered by its proximity to the sun.

It starts the month about 6 degrees from the Beehive cluster in Cancer and races toward Leo the Lion. It will pass Leo’s nose on the Sept. 7 and reach almost to his tail by Sept. 14. By then, it will be about 4th magnitude.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?