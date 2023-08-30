A comet discovered in August, C/2023 P1 (Nishimura), will hug the eastern horizon during morning twilight this month. While it will reach naked eye brightness by mid-month, our view will be hampered by its proximity to the sun.
It starts the month about 6 degrees from the Beehive cluster in Cancer and races toward Leo the Lion. It will pass Leo’s nose on the Sept. 7 and reach almost to his tail by Sept. 14. By then, it will be about 4th magnitude.
Saturn reached opposition on Aug. 27 and is at its very best for the year. However, there is more to Saturn than a colorful disk and a remarkable ring system. Saturn’s moons are also at their best just after opposition. Most obvious is its largest moon, Titan, which is easily visible in a 4-inch telescope, but there are at least five other moons visible in backyard instruments.
One of the oddest has to be Saturn’s third largest moon, Iapetus. It has a highly inclined orbit that takes it further from the planet than any of the other visible moons, but its most unusual characteristic is its two-toned surface. The moon’s leading face is much darker than its trailing hemisphere. When on the west side of the planet, the moon shines at 10th magnitude, but at its eastern elongation, it’s more than a magnitude dimmer. Iapetus is easiest to find on Sept. 29 when it sits just 17” south of Saturn. The moons Tethys, Dione and Rhea orbit closer to the planet, but are easily visible; they are all about 10th magnitude.
The solar system’s most distant major planet, Neptune, comes to opposition on Sept. 19. It will be a tiny 8th magnitude, blueish disk. Use a star map to find the 5.5 magnitude star 20 Piscium about 5 degrees below the “Circlet” of Pisces. Neptune will share a finder field of view with this star all month and on Sept. 11 will be just 3.5’ north of the star. Neptune’s largest moon, Triton, gets as much as 16 arc seconds from the planet about every three days, making it possible to capture this extremely distant moon as well.
On the night of Sept, 27-28, a nearly full moon will occult a pair of stars. You’ll need a telescope to observe this event as the bright moon will make the stars difficult to see. The darkened limb of the moon will cover the 4.2 magnitude Psi1 Aquarii at 6:44 p.m. and the 4.4 magnitude Psi2 at 7:36 p.m.
The periodic comet 103P/Hartley reaches perihelion (closest point to the sun) on Oct. 12, making September a good time to view this fairly bright comet. It will brighten over the course of the month to about 8th magnitude as it traverses the stars of Perseus and Auriga. On Sept. 4, find it in the same binocular field as the variable star Algol. On Sept. 17 and 18, it passes within a degree of the 3rd magnitude star Eta Aurigae and it passes close below Omicron Aurigae on Sept. 25. Look for it in the vicinity of the open cluster, Messier 38, on Sept. 23.
Sept. 23 is also the date of this year’s Dine Under the Stars scholarship fundraiser hosted by the University South Foundation on the UArizona Sierra Vista campus. Guests visiting the Patterson Observatory, which will be open throughout the fundraiser, will be treated to a first quarter moon and the planet Saturn. Members of the Huachuca Astronomy Club will be on hand to operate the telescopes and guide guests to the sky’s many celestial wonders.
The Dine Under the Stars event will be emceed by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and local radio personality Jeff Davenport. There will be music by Desert Fever and appetizers, dinner, and dessert provided by Pizzeria Mimosa. A live auction will feature a ride-along with the sheriff and Hangar Ranch will offer a half grass-fed steer. A unique offering at the auction this year will be a couple of exciting vacation packages. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for University of Arizona students enrolled in Sierra Vista or Douglas and residing in Southeast Arizona. Adult tickets are $65. Visit https://www.usfaz.org/dineunderthestars to select your seat and purchase your tickets. You’ll also find links to the Tuscany and the Passport to Paradise vacation packages being offered at the auction.
Visit www.usfaz.org/patterson-observatory to register for the free public observing event at the Patterson Observatory on Sept. 21. Email info@hacastronomy.org for information about events at the Patterson Observatory.
And finally, tune into NASA TV on Sept. 24 to watch as the UofA led OSIRIS REx mission returns its sample of regolith from asteroid Bennu. Check https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive for times.