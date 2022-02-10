As part of Fort Huachuca’s recognition of Black History Month, an Equal Opportunity event takes place in Alvarado Hall on Wednesday. A presentation was held in Fitch Auditorium and attendees were able to peruse various exhibits.
Delta Sigma Theta member Ramona McCaa chats with Omega Psi Phi member Henry Armstead III in Alvarado Hall Wednesday as Fort Huachuca celebrates Black History Month.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Specialist Ange Laure Skinner models a hairstyle promoted by the 'Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair' (CROWN Act) organization to attendees Wednesday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Fort Huachuca held an observance for Black History Month Wednesday, Feb. 9, at which exhibits, a piano performance, speeches and a presentation addressed the topics of natural hair and hair discrimination.
Vernon Philyaw was the narrator for the event and delivered his speech to the audience stating there’s a significant focus on the Army’s values to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion as top priorities.
“We take this time to remind our force that diversity is what makes us great, and the contributions to the Army by African/Black Americans over the years have been invaluable,” he said, addressing the crowd.
Later, Kimberly Reels began her speech by discussing the CROWN Act of 2019 in California, a campaign to create laws to stop race-based hair discrimination at school and work. She also discussed policy changes and revisions that were made regarding hair grooming standards for the U.S. Army, which pushed for diversity and inclusion efforts.
The segment highlighted crown models of Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista. The thoughts, stories and statements of each model who came up on stage showcasing their natural style of hair and what it meant to each individual was projected on a screen.
She credited the CROWN Act and other initiatives that have been created over the years for their positive advancements.
“It has given Black people a newfound confidence to raise our crown,” she said.
Lt. Col. Dartanion Hayward said Black History Month expands beyond just the month of February, it’s a part of American history and not just an isolated event.
“It’s something that we have to be well aware of and something that we need to indoctrinate, inculcate and teach all of our people in order for all of us to be who we really are — the melting pot that we are in America,” he said.
Hayward said the good attributes of the day’s event were that it didn’t highlight the usual topics discussed for Black History Month, but rather the importance regarding the element of hair.
“When we get to other cultures and other different months that we have, it’s important that we highlight the things that matter to those specific ethnicities as well,” he said.