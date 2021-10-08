As World Mental Health Day approaches on Sunday, Oct. 10, let's talk about burnout. Although intrinsically linked, stress and burnout are two unique experiences with sets of symptoms and sources that cause them to overlap. Yet, both can significantly impact our mood and immune systems and, if ignored, may penetrate all aspects of life.
Herbert Freudenberger, a psychiatrist, and Christina Maslach, a social psychologist, noted burnout and burnout syndrome as early as the 1970s. Both researchers reported that the syndrome resulted from high levels of chronic stress, and that it tended to be higher amongst those in customer-facing job positions.
Burnout comes in nearly as many flavors as Baskin-Robbins ice cream. When an employee puts a tremendous amount of energy into their work on the front end, living on a prayer that the outcome will be rewarding at a later date but the fruits of their labor do not blossom, they are likely to experience frenetic buron. Even more common is worn-out burnout. When we consistently sustain high stress levels and receive little reward or recognition over an extended period, we tend to feel defeated, disillusioned and even uninspired about our work. Less common is under-challenged burnout, when workers feel underwhelmed and bored in their current role and unable to find satisfaction. Burnout can also be caused by various other culprits such as ambiguity, unclear expectations, toxic work environments or lack of work-life balance.
Recognizing when burnout is on the horizon is necessary for preventing and reversing its effects. Common indicators of burnout are when there are more bad days than good, when you feel exhausted or unmotivated most of the time or you are experiencing unyielding stress. When you begin to feel burnout looming or present, pause and take an inventory of your life. List your professional and personal activities and the people with whom you engage. Use this inventory to do a little spring cleaning and remove the clutter.
Our time is akin to a financial budget, as it is finite and requires a balance of deposits and withdrawals. In your professional and professional life, assess your time-management skills honestly. I mean it — be honest. You will be of less value to your company or community if you find yourself in a perpetual state of burnout because you have overextended your commitments. Showing up early, leaving late, skipping lunches and working on your downtime is not a sustainable way of life. Open a dialogue with your supervisor about your workload. Before you do, be prepared to offer details of your time budget to ensure that you are using your work hours effectively.
For leadership, in particular, management style may play a crucial role in how one budgets their time. Hands-on managers may struggle more with delegating tasks or have too many status meetings. Genuinely evaluate how you chunk up the day, weeks and months to see where the pain points are. You can try to log your time for one week by writing down your work actions hour by hour. If you find that meetings comprise your day and you are frantically trying to manage your other tasks in the moments between, assess the necessity of those meetings.
If you enjoy having status meetings because you like to know what is going on, consider weekly written reports from your employees that detail updates on important projects and what they need from you to be successful. Not only will this free up time for you, but it will also free up some time for your team.
To help prevent burnout, set aside a little time each day to decompress. Customize this "you" time. Spend some time in nature, in a quiet room with a book or engage in a physical activity you enjoy. Referring back to time budgets, we may find that we have to reallocate or redistribute commitments to make time to decompress; however, if we can trim some of the less desirable tasks, this should seem pretty easy. My least desirable task is grocery shopping; I detest it. Nothing ignites my anxiety more than being in a grocery store. I have found that when I use the order ahead and pick up function, I make a little more room in my time budget to give back to myself in the form of rejuvenation, and I eliminate an unnecessary stressor in my life.
You have read it here and heard it from others — be kind to yourself. Eat less of the items you know you should not, make more time for sleep and rest and be mindful of how much stress you feel. Perhaps the most crucial step you can take for yourself is to seek external support when these self-care todos do not do the trick. Engaging with a mental health professional who can help you learn coping skills and recognize burnout early on will benefit you immediately and in the long run. Being proactive to burnout rather than reactive also requires mindfulness. Being mindful is about being aware of your burnout triggers, but it is also about the power to change your situation by altering your perception. When we look at our circumstances from a new perspective, we can accept what we cannot change and change what we can.
Please send suggestions, questions, comments, or concerns to chelseathebaum@gmail.com; it would be my pleasure to address them.
Submitted by Chelsea Schlarbaum