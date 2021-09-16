By Chelsea Schlarbaum
Asked and answered by the fabulous drag queen Scarlet Envy on the reality TV series RuPaul's Drag Race, you most likely are the drama. Or at least a portion of it. The phrase toxic work environment has appeared with increased frequency across many a workplace. Spotting a toxic work environment or culture is more than just recognizing that you hate your job. When we feel trapped or unable to change our work situations, it can lead to increased stress, depression, low morale, burnout and it usually follows us home into our personal lives.
As work culture is set from the top-down, leadership typically has the most power to change toxic work environments. However, this does not absolve mid and lower-level employees of responsibility. We contribute to our own burnout and negative work environments when we do not practice self-awareness and engage in healthy behaviors.
There tends to be a resounding consensus among employees, no matter their title, that their workplace lacks effective communication. Used here, communication is an all-encompassing word for active listening as well as speaking. Insufficient, ambiguous or inconsistent communication can breed disgruntled or unmotivated employees, ultimately leading to a toxic work environment.
Leadership is generally the first source in the facilitation of transmitting important information. Sometimes this can be vexing, as communication is a full-time job requiring the cooperation of all involved parties.
As much as leadership should be trained to recognize the symptoms of burnout and other indicators of toxicity in the workplace, it is also our responsibility to recognize it in ourselves and communicate it. Just as loyalty flows in either direction, from manager to employee or employee to manager, communication should too. If you have maxed out your bandwidth and continue to take on projects, you are more likely to fail at one or multiple tasks. Although we often attribute the failure of the team to its leader, in this case, failure could have been avoided if the employee let their manager know their plate was too full.
However, for this type of exchange to be effective, employees must also feel empowered to speak up if they are overwhelmed and receive adequate support in return.
While communication is crucial, cliques, exclusion and gossip are not. It can be difficult not to engage in these behaviors. In a past article, I wrote about Gossip Theory, which indicates that we are evolutionarily ingrained to form social alliances, and gossip or cliques are the best ways to do so. To help yourself avoid the trap, channel your inner Thumper, the cartoon bunny rabbit from Disney's 1942 film Bambi. As Thumper famously laments, "if it isn't nice to say, don't say it at all". Consider the impact of your words before you speak them into existence either verbally or via text. When your peers at work are also your friends, discussing troubles at work can help to release stress. However, do not let venting about a bad day turn into bad-mouthing other coworkers or continually rehashing negative occurrences. Even if said in private, your words carry weight and will affect your perception and the perception of others.
Empathy is one of the most underutilized resources when companies craft their cultures. Being mindful of our own behaviors, attitudes and stress levels also requires understanding these facets in others. Employees must remember that their bosses are people, too, doing the best they can to get through and learning from their experiences. Bosses must remember what it is like not to be a boss when making decisions that affect their employees. We cannot control the actions of others, only how we react to them. When we add a little more empathy in our lives, we are less likely to react with destructive tendencies that foster a toxic work environment.