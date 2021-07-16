Ockham's razor, a principle defined by philosopher William of Ockham, states that the simplest explanation is usually the best. Although I have the highest admiration for this principle of parsimony, I find that few things are really what they seem. This sentiment is particularly true regarding face masks over the last year or so.
Mainstream media portrayed mask-wearing during the height of the pandemic to be vehemently divided along party lines. However, one study conducted by Pew Research Center in March of 2020 showed bipartisan support for the preventative measures put into place, although more Democrats than Republicans did indicate that they wore masks all or most of the time. One thing may be sure, face masks are irritating; yet, whether fogging up your glasses or impeding your civil rights, wearing a mask was a necessary sacrifice to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Fast forward to the present day; vaccinations permeate communities and mandates have melted away. Once thought to be a symbol of conscientiousness and care, mask-wearing can now make one stand out in a crowd. I have recently been in many situations where another individual excused me from wearing my mask because they were vaccinated. When I declined and kept my mask on, I felt uncomfortable as though I were now the odd one out. So what caused the sudden shift in perception?
The significance of putting your best face forward cannot be overlooked. In 2014, a study conducted by American psychologist Jon Freeman found that humans made judgments about a person's trustworthiness in around 33 milliseconds. In less time than it takes to blink, we use a mental shortcut to help us recognize possibly dangerous situations based on a person's facial expressions.
According to another American psychologist Paul Ekman, humans are incredibly skilled at recognizing joy, anger, fear, surprise, sadness, contempt and disgust through facial expressions. Reading facial expressions with half of the face covered by a mask is a complex task and not one to which humanity has entirely adapted. Perhaps this is what now singles out those that choose to continue wearing masks after mandates have been lifted.
Likewise, we are heavily influenced by the behavior of others, although we fancy ourselves as independent and unique. As crudely, yet accurately, stated in Chuck Palahniuk’s novel Fight Club, “you are not special. You're not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You're the same decaying organic matter as everything else". Conformity as an entity is neither good nor evil but rooted in an evolutionarily driven to fit in.
Without realizing it, we may adapt our attitudes or behaviors to align with our social groups. This process could be as minuscule as preferring one brand of underoos to another or as significant as changing our political leanings to fit in with our peers. In primal or evolutionary terms, social cohesion is essential for a group's overall survival; we must keep up with our packs to not be left behind.
As younglings, we observed and mimicked our elders; as teenagers, we succumbed to peer pressure. As adults, we repeat the same pattern. Beyond our unconscious tendency to fit in with our peers, we must also consider the amount of stress that each of us felt.
During the pandemic, there was a rapid amount of changes in messaging from leadership and experts. As new information became available, we were called to adapt to it. The continual changes in standards of behavior that were not always enforced caused a great deal of stress for many, even though we are fairly good at adjusting to our surroundings.
In 1961, Keller and Marian Breland identified what is known as instinctual drift, in which we are inclined to revert to primal behaviors as an evolutionary contingency when we feel such stress. These behaviors may not always align with social norms or rules.
Over the past year, we have witnessed both implicit and explicit social pressure regarding mask-wearing that prompted conformity. Be mindful of yourself, do what is right for you. But also consider your neighbors when making personal decisions that do not have unilateral effects. The answer that seems obvious, may not actually be the simplest or the best.