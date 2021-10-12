WILLCOX — Respiratory therapist Colene Davis has had some good days on the job, and she’s had some great days.
“My favorite days, and this happened just a couple of weeks ago, was delivering a full-term baby and we get to participate in that,” she said. “We want to make sure that baby’s airway is clear and that they’re taking their first breaths of air, that their oxygen levels are good. You notice I said full-term. The other ones aren’t such a happy day or easy day.”
Those full-term-baby days are nice, but they don’t happen very often for Davis because Northern Cochise County Community Hospital, where Davis works, is not a birthing facility. Still, those days can keep a person going because as a respiratory therapist, Davis sees patients when they are most afraid.
“Not being able to breathe is scary," Davis said. "Not being able to take a good deep breath and fill your lungs with air or oxygenate, that’s scary.”
It’s all in a hard day’s work for Davis. She’s the medical center’s cardio-pulmonary services manager. As an RT, she describes her job this way: “We are the airway specialists. We take care of any breathing issues, from something as simple as a patient coming in with an asthma attack to managing ventilators and everything in between. If a patient comes in in respiratory distress, we’re at the head of the bed right with the doctor.”
The RTs work with both the heart and lungs, and their scope of practice is vast. They can intubate patients, administer EKGs, breathing treatments and oxygen therapies, set up home oxygen and work with arterial blood gasses, which helps RTs know how well a patient’s lungs are working. This is only some of what they do, too.
Of course, with the good come the hardest days on the job.
“(The worst days) were COVID days, and there’s been a few,” she said. “Sometimes as respiratory therapists we have the opportunity to spend more time bedside with our patients and we get to build that relationship with them ... Lots of times our patients, we call them frequent flyers, come back and so we know their names and they know our names. Some of the hardest days are the COVID days where you hold their hand as they take their last breath and (you are) there when the family is on Facetime to say goodbye. Those were tough days.”
Davis is one of two full-time RTs at the 14-bed hospital; there’s also a part-time RT. Small though the staff and facility might be, there’s never a time when an RT is not available. Northern Cochise County Hospital is not the only facility with a small staff. When a patient is intubated, the staff works hard to find a bed in a hospital with an intensive care unit. The trick is finding an open bed.
“We do ship when we intubate, and we had a hard time doing that sometimes,” she said. “Sometimes it would take hours to get a bed because the hospitals were full ... If Tucson was full, we would fly to Phoenix; we would fly to New Mexico. It was wherever there was a bed, and that hasn’t changed. Not necessarily because of COVID, because I think the beds are available, but there’s now no staff for the beds.”
It’s a challenging job, and Davis found schooling to become an RT even more challenging. When she was in school, she had some doubts as to whether this was the right road for her.
“The first two weeks of school I was sick to my stomach and I thought, ‘This cannot be the right thing for me,’ ” Davis said. “(The school) asked me to stick it out, and I’m so glad I did. This is where I’m supposed to be.”
Davis admits that with only 10 years on the job, some might consider her a newbie. Even so, the grandmother of five (she’s waiting for a call announcing the arrival of the sixth) loves her work. COVID, of course, hasn’t made things easier.
“I’m a positive person by nature, and this has been a rough couple of years,” Davis said. “It has taken a toll, and the only way to move forward is to be hopeful.”
Davis understands that working as part of a team is what makes the staff effective. Because this is a small facility, everyone has to work that much harder. Her work has not gone unnoticed by her colleagues, however.
“Colene is always willing to do whatever we need around here,” Dr. Don Anzalond, a hospitalist at Northern Cochise, said. "She's a good resource. She's very much a team player; she's always in the middle of it with all of us."
Still, this last year, though hard, has not been without its hard-earned lessons.
“Working in healthcare and particularly during this pandemic has caused me to reflect on my own mortality and the kind of person I want to be,” Davis said. “I’ve cared for patients who are alone and afraid. I’ve watched families be separated through the death of a loved one, and seen the sadness and tension that can cause. I’ve seen a nation, communities and co-workers divided in opinions and policies. I think we are meant to learn something from this time in history. What I hope I’ve learned, is that we never know how much time we have on this earth, and we need to make it count. Kindness matters.”