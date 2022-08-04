Purchase Access

Plants that do not have six plus hours of sunlight per day look sick. If that requirement isn’t met, you have to solve the problem another way – growing in containers. A window sill, patio, balcony or doorstep can be brightened up and provide sufficient space for a productive container garden. Containers of clay, wood, plastic, metal are possible containers for vegetable and flower gardening. Here are a few ideas: Half barrels – plastic, or wooden – on rollers, five gallon plastic cans, #10 cans, three gallon ice cream buckets, bushel baskets lined with plastic and clay pots.

Containers for vegetable gardening must: 1) Be large enough to support the plants at maturity 2) Have holes around the bottom for drainage 3) Must never have held any product that is poisonous to people or plants.