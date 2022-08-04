Plants that do not have six plus hours of sunlight per day look sick. If that requirement isn’t met, you have to solve the problem another way – growing in containers. A window sill, patio, balcony or doorstep can be brightened up and provide sufficient space for a productive container garden. Containers of clay, wood, plastic, metal are possible containers for vegetable and flower gardening. Here are a few ideas: Half barrels – plastic, or wooden – on rollers, five gallon plastic cans, #10 cans, three gallon ice cream buckets, bushel baskets lined with plastic and clay pots.
Containers for vegetable gardening must: 1) Be large enough to support the plants at maturity 2) Have holes around the bottom for drainage 3) Must never have held any product that is poisonous to people or plants.
Problems with soil-borne diseases, nematodes, or poor soil can also be overcome by switching to container gardening.
Vegetables that take up little space, such as carrots, radishes and lettuce can be grown in small containers like #10 cans. Crops that bear fruits over a period of time, such as tomatoes and peppers will need larger containers like five gallon buckets or pots.
Grow varieties that mature and bear fruit early, 70 days or less are standard varieties. Dwarf varieties generally don’t produce quite as well as the standards – after all you want to have the greatest harvest possible.
Root crops and leaf crops can generally tolerate partial shade, but vegetables grown for their fruits generally need at least six hours of full, direct sunlight each day, and will produce better with eight to ten hours.
Soil straight from the garden usually cannot be used in a container because it may be too heavy, and it may contain disease organisms. Some potting soils are sterile and contain few nutrients. Even though major fertilizers are added, no trace elements are available for good plant growth. You may want to add some fish emulsion and a slow-release fertilizer (14-14-14) according to container size.
Pay particular attention to watering container plants. There is less soil in those containers so it can dry
out very quickly, especially on a concrete patio in full sun. Daily or even twice daily watering may be necessary. Apply water until it runs out the drainage holes around the bottom.
Everyone can plant and grow a few vegetables in containers – even citrus trees if you move them indoors during freezing weather. They grow them on NYC penthouse balconies.
This first week of August I just planted zucchini, yellow summer squash, carrots, beets, and leaf lettuce. I expect to harvest before freezing weather the last of October or first of November. Carrots, beets, and lettuce can stand cold weather.