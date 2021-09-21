Ah, wake up and smell the aroma. There’s nothing like the scent of coffee in the morning to perk up your mind and get the blood flowing. Variety may be the spice of life, but coffee is the harbinger of inspiration.
Let’s talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of the second-most traded commodity in the world.
Actor Hugh Jackman is quoted as saying, “To me, the smell of fresh-made coffee is one of the greatest inventions.” Instead of being invented, legend has it that coffee may have been discovered by ‘excited goats.’ The legend has it that a goat herder by the name of Kaldi, in the ninth century Abyssinia, now Ethiopia, discovered his goat’s energized and invigorated behavior after eating some berries from a tree. He watched anxiously as the goats ate the leaves and berries, wondering if they would die from the poison. The goats didn’t want to leave, but finally they did, and amazingly they didn’t die.
The next day the goats couldn’t wait to get back to the tree ,and this time Kaldi decided to try some himself. He tried the leaves, but they were bitter, but brought a slow tingle that moved down his throat to his gut and then throughout his body. It was time to try the berries. They were mildly sweet, and the seeds that popped out were covered with a thick, tasty mucilage. Finally, he chewed the seeds themselves and popped another berry in his mouth.
He told the local abbot, and the abbot threw the berries into the hearth fire. The fire brought out the aroma we all know as coffee. He raked the berries from the embers, ground them up and dropped them into hot boiling water and made the first cup of coffee. Who knows, he may even have sat back in his chair with a big cigar and read the morning paper while sucking down the delicious-flavored elixir he had concocted?
It may be a legend, but it probably describes how bunn (coffee) was first used by being chewed. The inventive Ethiopians quickly graduated to more palatable ways of getting their morning coffee fix. They brewed the leaves and berries in boiling water as a weak tea. They ground the beans and mixed them with animal fat for a quick-energy snack. They even made a wine out of the fermented pulp. Eventually, probably around the 16th century, someone roasted the beans, ground them, and made an infusion. Ah! Coffee as we know it for the very first time.
Legend or not, what we do know however is that the coffee plant originated from a plateau in a region of Ethiopia coincidently known as Kaffa. I wonder which name came first, coffee or Kaffa. Kind of takes us back to the old rhetorical question of which came first, the egg or the chicken.
From Ethiopia, the Arabs spread coffee across the Red Sea to Yemen and cultivated the plant on plantations. The fact that Muslim religion forbids alcohol consumption, provided the big lift for the growth of coffee throughout Turkey and the rest of the Ottoman Empire. Coffee became the Arabian “wine.” It was called “Kahve,” literally “wine of Arabia.”
Abu Bakr Muhammad ibn Zakariyya al-Razi, a Persian physician and philosopher, known as Rhazes (850 to 922 AD), was the first person to write about coffee saying, “It is a drink that is good for those with hot nature, but it decrease (sic) the libido.” Coffee was used as medicine in the time of Al-Razi.
The conquests of the Ottoman Empire in the Arabian Peninsula in the 16th century brought coffee to entirely new places, for new reasons. The Turks occupied Yemen in 1536 and the coffee quickly became an important export. Through the port of Mocha, the beans traveled to Egypt and then via French and Venetian traders made their way to Europe.
The Turks jealously guarded their monopoly over the trees’ cultivation in Yemen. No fertile berries were allowed to leave the country unless they first had been steeped in boiling water or partially roasted to prevent germination. This was, however, overcome when a Moslem pilgrim named Baba Budan smuggled seven seeds out by taping them to his stomach and successfully cultivated them in southern India, in the mountains of Mysore. In 1616 the Dutch, who dominated the world’s shipping trade, began growing coffee in Ceylon in 1658 and by 1699, the production of the Dutch East Indies determined the price of coffee in the world market.
Coffee and coffeehouses reached Germany in the 1670s through the work of Venetian merchants, and the coffee rage drenched England, beginning at Oxford University in 1650. Coffee’s diffusion throughout Europe went at a breakneck pace. Venice’s first coffee house (“bottega del caffe‘”) opened in 1645, England’s in 1650, France’s in 1672, and on to the New World, a Boston outpost in 1676.
It was in Boston’s Green Dragon, a coffeehouse/tavern from 1697 to 1832 that over coffee and other brews, John Adams, James Otis, and Paul Revere met to foment rebellion, prompting Daniel Webster to call it “the headquarters of the Revolution”.
The New World’s tropical regions revealed themselves as ideal for cultivation, and coffee plantations spread throughout Central and South America. Central America’s first coffee harvest occurred in 1726. Today, Brazil reigns as the world’s biggest producer, claiming no fewer than 10 billion coffee plants.
While America may be one the world’s largest consumers of coffee, climate-wise, most of the U.S. doesn’t offer favorable growing conditions for coffee. Coffee is grown mostly in Hawaii with a small percentage in Puerto Rico and some small experimental coffee farms in California under the umbrella of a company by the name of Frinj in the San Diego area.
The invention of the espresso machine in 1901 by Italian Luigi Bezzera changed coffee forever. In 1903 a German coffee importer, Ludwig Roselius and his assistant Karl Wimmer, discovered how to remove caffeine from the beans without wrecking the flavor. The machine, however, had its problem making a good cup of espresso so Desiderio Pavoni built a new machine in 1905 and developed the method of how to brew espresso that is still the gold standard in coffee brewing to this day, brewed at 195 degrees and 9 BAR pressure.
Other names in the history of coffee that are of import include James Folger, who stayed in wild San Francisco, founding the J.A. Folger Coffee Company in 1860; John Arbuckle who, from his factory in New York, the “Arbuckle Ariosa,” started the first mass produced coffee sold all over the country; and in 1886 Joel Cheek named his new coffee blend “Maxwell House,” after the ritzy hotel where seven presidents have stayed. None other than Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt coined the phrase for Maxwell House’s coffee slogan “Good to the Last Drop.”
Of more recent import are Alfred Peet, a Dutch-American credited as the grandfather of the specialty coffee industry, who opened Peet’s Coffee in Berkeley, CA in 1966. Interestingly, three of his proteges—Jerry Baldwin, an English teacher, Zev Siegl, a history teacher and Gordon Bowker, a writer—went on later to open the first Starbucks in Seattle, WA.
All cups of coffee can be made from the original espresso, maligned as a dark, bitter-to-burnt-flavored roast of coffee, but in fact, espresso is not a roast at all; it is a method of preparing coffee. By the way, espresso is much more popular in Europe than in the U.S. Espresso can be broken down into the various selections of coffee as the following describes.
A “short shot”—considered absolutely perfect—of espresso is the first ¾-ounce of espresso in an extraction. Make it a full ounce, and you have a “single shot.” Add another half ounce of the extraction, and you get a “long shot.” There is also a “double shot” that has two ounces of espresso.
Now you can move into the rest of the pack. “Espresso Macchiato” is simply a shot of espresso with a layer of foamed milk. The “Espresso con Panna” is a shot of espresso with a layer of whipped cream. “Café Breve” is a shot of espresso with steamed half-and-half. A “Cappuccino” is a shot of espresso with steamed, wet milk. “Café Latte” is a shot of espresso mixed with 6 to 8 ounces of steamed milk.
Café Americano, the coffee we all love, is just a one ounce shot of espresso with 6-8 ounces of hot water. So now the good, the bad,and the ugly:
It’s interesting to remember all the bad things that were said about coffee when I was growing up. In fact, a lot of things were considered bad for you,like fat. So instead of fat we could glut on sugar, refined carbs,and processed foods. Eggs were a no-no because of dietary cholesterol. Oils were bad, but Olestra was okay. Butter was bad, but margarine was good. Even milk was looked down upon due to its supposed bringer of cellulitis. Nuts were bad because they contained too much fat. Fruit juice had too much sugar. Avocados are frowned upon by some even though avocados are packed with 20 vitamins and minerals and are one of the best foods for a healthy heart. The one I like the most is “coffee will stunt your growth.” Just think about that one for a minute. Isn’t coffee more of an adult drink than a kids drink? I don’t see a rush for kids to drink coffee on a daily basis. So, what is the problem? By the time kids start drinking coffee as an adult ,their growth has already fizzled out. Research shows that most girls reach their adult height by 15 to 17 years of age and boys are close behind.
The problem with coffee, of course, is that the “energizing and invigorating effects” discovered centuries ago, comes from that alkaloid well-known today as caffeine. I think we should be more worried about soda stunting a kid’s growth than coffee.
It seems after all that coffee isn’t the bad guy it was made out to be. It is loaded with high levels of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients. Caffeine blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine allowing higher levels of neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine increases, leading to enhanced firing of neurons. Research shows that coffee improves some of our brain functions, including memory, mood, vigilance, energy levels, reaction times and general mental function. Additionally, coffee may lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, may protect you from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, can drastically improve physical performance, may protect your liver, can fight depression and make you happier, may lower risk of certain types of cancer, doesn’t cause heart disease and may lower stroke risk, may help you live longer and is biggest source of antioxidants in the western diet.
Regular coffee drinkers are 80 percent less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. Two cups a day gives you a 20 percent less risk of colon cancer, causes an 80 percent drop in cirrhosis and prevents gallstone development by 50 percent.
All in all, not bad for an unhealthy drink. Of course, as with all things, moderation is the key. Too much of a good thing is not healthy and in fact, coffee has caused death in its past.
Luckily, you would have to drink a lot of coffee. Most of the deaths have been caused by caffeine pills and caffeine loaded energy drinks.
Go no further than Café Cultiva, right here at our market to get your daily buzz from certified organic, freshly-roasted coffee beans from Fair-Trade Organic, Direct-Trade Organic, or Rain Forest Alliance countries.
Café Cultiva started at the market about five years ago as a way to supplement the income of Jessica and Jesse, her pastor husband, in pursuing his bi-vocational mission in the border town of Naco.
Her specialty is in the roasting and selling of her coffee beans. The beans are sold by the half pound or full pound bag from her selection of beans covering the globe from her light roast beans from El Salvador or Papua New Guinea, or her medium roast beans from Guatemala she uses to make coffee selections for her drinks, to her dark roasted beans out of Mexico.
She prides herself on using the freshest and cleanest green coffee beans for her roasting process, which amazingly enough is a relatively short-time process. She says she can roast about five pounds of beans in 20 minutes. The menu consists of espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha and americano, all made from the espresso machine in her trailer. Stop by for a cup and a pound to go.
