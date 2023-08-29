t-shirt
pixabay

MOHNTON, Pa. — The first time Erik Allen Ford, a founder of clothing brand Buck Mason, tried on one of its T-shirts, it fit so badly that he thought the shirt was on backward.

“It was humbling,” Ford, 40, said of trying on that early T-shirt, which was made in Los Angeles with cotton grown in the United States. “It was the beginning of 50 iterations,” he added. “I slept in the sample room for a week.”

