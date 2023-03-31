Canyon Vista Medical Center recently was honored with a top award at an annual ceremony held by its parent company, Lifepoint Health, in Nashville, Tennessee Feb. 28. The hospital received the company’s 2022 Operations Excellence Award for the Western Division of acute care facilities.

The Lifepoint Health Operations Excellence Award recognizes outstanding overall performance across the company’s acute care, rehabilitation and behavioral health business sectors. The award is given to five facilities each year, including one acute care facility in each of the company’s operating divisions (Eastern, Central, Western), one inpatient rehabilitation hospital and one behavioral health hospital.

