Canyon Vista Medical Center recently was honored with a top award at an annual ceremony held by its parent company, Lifepoint Health, in Nashville, Tennessee Feb. 28. The hospital received the company’s 2022 Operations Excellence Award for the Western Division of acute care facilities.
The Lifepoint Health Operations Excellence Award recognizes outstanding overall performance across the company’s acute care, rehabilitation and behavioral health business sectors. The award is given to five facilities each year, including one acute care facility in each of the company’s operating divisions (Eastern, Central, Western), one inpatient rehabilitation hospital and one behavioral health hospital.
The award is given to exemplary facilities that, within the prior year, have demonstrated a strong commitment to — and measurably improved — their service line growth, quality improvement, talent and workforce development and engagement and leadership role in the community. CVMC was chosen to receive this award because of the following accomplishments:
Service line growth
Established a Neurology service line
Expanded the behavioral health unit
New providers to strengthen surgical and OB services
Quality improvement
Achieving a Leapfrog B rating
Achieving a 4 Star CMS Rating
Improvements to the Culture of Safety and Engagement Survey Score
Chest Pain Center Accreditation
Talent and workforce development and engagement
Developed an ED Nursing Program
Improvements in RN and overall turnover
New staffing model to include EMTs, paramedics, CNAs and support staff
Expanding leadership role in the community.
Leadership representation on the boards of local community organizations
Enhanced partnership with Fort Huachuca
Positive relationships with key hospitals within the county
The award was accepted by hospital leaders Shaun Phillips, chief executive officer; Cosette Britton, chief nursing officer; and Lynn Kennington, former chief financial officer, on behalf of the entire hospital team.
“Our team is focused on continual improvement and growth to provide high-quality care close to home,” said Phillips. “This award reflects the collective efforts and dedication to our mission of making communities healthier, which remains at the center of all we do.”
