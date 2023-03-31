Canyon Vista Medical Center invites the Sierra Vista community to two upcoming ceremonies recognizing April as National Donate Life Month.
The month of observance is about educating the community on how the simple act of registering as an organ and tissue donor can impact, heal and save lives.
“The team at CVMC is proud to recognize Donate Life month each year," said CVMC CEO Shaun Phillips. “Organ donation saves lives, and the cause is very personal to us. We hope the Sierra Vista community will join us in their blue and green to help raise awareness to the importance and impact of organ donation registration.”
Every April, Donate Life America focuses national attention on how every individual has the potential to make life possible by registering their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor and considering the option of being a living donor.
“It’s an important component of our continued mission of making communities healthier,” said Phillips.
A flag raising ceremony will be held Monday, April 10, at 7:30 a.m. by the CVMC main entrance. Attendees will hear from special guest and kidney recipient Chelsi Haught Garcia. Attendees will also hear from the CVMC leadership team and will have access to a donor registration table to make the courageous choice to become a donor.
A flag to half mast ceremony will be held Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. by the CVMC main entrance. This ceremony recognizes Donor Remembrance Day on April 30. Special guest, donor family member and CVMC team member Jenn Magallanes will share her story of loss and life. The CVMC leadership will share a few words and will end with a moment of silence for all who gave life with their life.
According to Donate Life America, one organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives. As of March 2023, it also reported there are more than 100,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, with more than 2,100 living in Arizona. Unfortunately, 17 people per day lose their life while waiting for an organ transplant.
Thankfully, there are no health requirements or age limits on hope and generosity. Registering your decision to become a donor is the most effective way to save lives through donation and is a sign of support to those who continue to wait. To register your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor visit donatelifeaz.org/CVMC. To learn more about donation, visit DonateLife.net.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone