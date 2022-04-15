Earth Day is coming Friday, April 22, a day in which we celebrate the beauty of nature around us and remember our constant commitment to the care of the air above us, the waters below us and the land on which we live.
Celebrate Earth Day in the high desert this weekend with two events in the Discovery Gardens at UA Sierra Vista presented by Cochise County Master Gardeners and UA Cooperative Extension.
Friday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m., an outdoor concert will be presented at the Discovery Gardens by EarthPicks, the musical team of Liz Lopez and Jeff Sturges. Their style is described as “Americana” which includes folk, Western, blues, jazz and country. EarthPicks has been performing around Cochise County for 11 years and are always a joy to listen to.
A 10-minute talk on beneficial native plants of Cochise County presented by Cochise County Master Gardeners will be held before the concert, which can help draw pollinators to your garden and landscape.
The Discovery Gardens’ gates will open at 6. Master Gardener docents will be available to answer questions prior to the concert.
Visitors and concertgoers are encouraged to bring personal drinking water containers. The Discovery Gardens has a water-bottle filling station and drinking fountain.
On Saturday, April 23, 10-11:30 a.m., Earth Day events will continue with the Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Talk in the Discovery Gardens Pavilion. The Plant Talk will feature discussion of the growth and care of more than 75 varieties of native and desert-adapted trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and succulents for landscapes in our High Desert. Gardening tips and a Q&A will be provided.
The Master Gardener Plant Sale that usually accompanies the Plant Talk will be rescheduled later this year.
Both events are free, family friendly, and open to the public. The Discovery Gardens at UA Sierra Vista Campus is at 1140 N. Colombo, just beyond the Cochise College campus. For information call 520-559-7078.