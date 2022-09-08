Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Irrigation

During the heat of the summer with temperature in the 90-100s, the watering schedule should be about once a week and long enough to penetrate the ground from 2-3 feet. December is the coldest month of the year with temperature in the 20-30s, trees should be watered about once a month. The length of the irrigation is the same for all seasons. Only the interval between irrigations will lengthen or shorten depending on temperature.

Tags