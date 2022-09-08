During the heat of the summer with temperature in the 90-100s, the watering schedule should be about once a week and long enough to penetrate the ground from 2-3 feet. December is the coldest month of the year with temperature in the 20-30s, trees should be watered about once a month. The length of the irrigation is the same for all seasons. Only the interval between irrigations will lengthen or shorten depending on temperature.
In the late summer or early fall, we are in transitional temperature so adjust irrigation intervals accordingly, probably about every two weeks, but for the same length of time.
Fertilization
Now in the late summer or early fall is the time to give fruit and nut trees their final feeding before they go to sleep for the winter. Of the three times to fertilize fruit and nut trees; near Valentines Day, Memorial Day and near Labor Day. The late summer, early fall feeding is probably the most needed. This final fertilization will be taken up and stored in the tree tissue and will be available for the flush of growth in the spring.
Trees that have been in the ground for at least one year up to five years will benefit from a complete fertilizer like 16-8-4 or something near that. Trees that have been in the ground five years and longer won’t need the phosphate and potassium, the second and third number in the fertilizer ratio. Fruit trees in the ground five years and longer really only need nitrogen so apply 21-0-0, ammonium sulfate.
Water/fertilize/water is the method to apply dry fertilizer to any plant. In other words, in the middle of your irrigation cycle apply the fertilizer so it will dissolve into the root zone in a diluted form. If the fertilizer is applied on dry soil and then irrigated, the fertilizer hasn’t been diluted enough and may burn the roots.
Some of it volatizes (turns to gas) and evaporates so sprinkle the fertilizer on the ground like you would sprinkle pepper on your food under the outer two thirds of the canopy and a little beyond during the irrigation and you will have it about right.
The uptake feeder roots are near the drip line and beyond. There are no feeder roots near the trunk of trees, those are the anchor roots, so fertilizer applied near the trunk is wasted. Tip: If you ever spill fertilizer in your yard, gather up as much as you can, then thin it out by spreading the remainder around with a broom or rake and water deep three days in a row to dilute it. Remember; the solution to pollution is dilution.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.