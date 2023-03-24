Hello History Fans!
In last week's season opener, we imagined a horseback ride along the San Pedro in the 1880s, replete with an agrarian society connected to but separate from Tombstone.
In 1858, James B. Leach of the Department of the Interior was enlisted to supervise the construction of a roadway through Southern Arizona.
“Leach and his companions had a surprise in store for them as they traveled down the San Pedro about 35 miles below Tres Alamos (north of present day Benson, where Billy Ohnesorgen had a stage stop. This places Leach in the area of Lewis Spring, just south of Charleston, which has been a long term source of water on the San Pedro) on September 12:
“‘The train (general term for a train of animals hauling supplies, often mules) was ordered forward at 7 a.m. Exceedingly to the surprise of every member of the expedition who had passed over this route in the months of March and April it was discovered after a march of a few miles that the waters of the San Pedro had entirely disappeared from the channel of the stream. The discovery was first made by Col. McKinnon, Paymaster. So incredulous were many of those who were on the April Expedition that heavy bets were offered that Col. M. was mistaken. A thorough examination proved his discovery correct much to the astonishment of many. Where the present reporter took quantities of fine trout in March and April 1858 not a drop of water was to be seen. The same circumstance (the sinking of the waters of the San Pedro) however, is referred to in Lt. Parkes journal of his expedition through this country.’”
Mary Wood, wife of an important mining executive, would leave behind a credible account, her dates and figures standing up well against historical scrutiny. She recalled only one cottonwood tree in the Charleston and Millville area, and made note of it: “My first view of Millville in the fall of 1880 was a pleasant surprise for their nestling against the hills which closely circled it on the north and east was a lovely alfalfa patch of several acres. On the western edge on the banks of the San Pedro River was a very large cottonwood whose leaves were still a vivid green … It was the first green I had seen since leaving California.”
