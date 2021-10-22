In our last episode, fateful introductions were made between prospector Ed Schieffelin, whose brother Al introduced him the Richard Gird, forming the nexus of Tombstone’s very beginning. The trio agreed to travel to the future site of Tombstone and its environs, and prospect and split their finds equally. This was on a handshake only.
“That arrangement was carried out. Mr. Gird was my brother’s friend, and he recommended him to me, saying he was an honorable man, and had a good reputation, and was a good assayer, and so on. That was how we came to take Mr. Gird in with us. We had no written agreement between us at all. We left Signal on the 14th day of Februar(y), 1878. I was at Signal from December, 1877, till we left there. Three of us composed that prospecting party. I do not think anybody else knew what we were going for, that was our understanding when we left Signal. I did not want anyone to go with us or know where we were going.”
This expedition (which would ultimately lead to the founding of Tombstone, Millville, Charleston, etc.) started with humble backing. Thomas E. Walker, a second cousin of Gird’s who had known him since he was 6 years old, witnessed the final preparations. “I was in Signal when Gird and the Scheiffelins started on this prospecting expedition in February, 1878. (I) Saw them start from town, was present at the packing of the wagon in which they started. They did not take more than a week or ten day’s provision with them, I should think. I saw them packed in the canvas sacks. The wagon was loaded in the back yard of the Postoffice, in Signal.”
After helping load the wagon, Walker would soon head in the same direction, following in their path. “I reached Tombstone about April 1st, 1878. I prospected till along in the fall of 1878, and then I went to work for Scheiffelin and Gird, and took charge of the assay office, and kept their books and attended to their mines.”
Gird was eager and ready for his big break. “But for myself, I looked upon it as the opportunity that I had been so long looking for. Having, I reiterate, in addition to continuous study, been through experiences of civil and mechanical engineering, assaying, geological study and the practical working and running of mines and mills, I realized that here was my opportunity, and I was ready for it.”
Of his partners, Gird added, “ … a better, more honest, truthful and naturally good man it would be hard to find than was Al Schieffelin … There was never a doubt in his mind what was right and what was wrong. He was naturally brave and his courage was equal to any emergency. Al never failed a friend … Ed in all affairs of life was honorable and true.”
South for silver
“I told my brother and Mr. Gird, if any one wanted to know where we were going, to say they did not know, because neither one of them did know where they were going at the time we went. What is known as the Tombstone District was kept entirely secret. The reason for that was because I wanted an opportunity to make full prospects before others could get in. We wanted to get the best mine. After that we calculated to let our friends get a portion of the country.”
Of the same time frame Al Schieffelin recalled, “When I first knew Mr. Gird, he was assayer for the Signal mine, and I was working at that mine. I first met Mr. Bidwell at Signal, in February, I think, 1878. I stayed there three or four days just before going to Tombstone. Bidwell and Mr. Gird were camping or ‘baching’ together — keeping house. Mr. Bidwell was doing the cooking as they were living together … When I left Signal, I started down into the southern part of the territory prospecting with Mr. Gird and my brother. Mr. Gird, and myself and my brother were equal partners in all the prospects and mines that we should find on that trip, and we continued partners until we sold out of the Tombstone Mill and Mining Company … ”
Judge Thomas Bidwell and Gird had been longtime friends. He followed Gird down to Tombstone and Charleston and was a peripheral player in Gird’s businesses. After his death, Bidwell’s heirs would later claim that he had been an equal partner with Gird and the Scheiffelin brothers, whereas Gird would contend that he was little more than an old friend who tagged along for the ride of a lifetime.