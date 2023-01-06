Hello History Fans!
In our last episode the former judge at Charleston, Jim Burnett, laid in ambush for Fred Dodge, who was trying to arrest him before the moonlight rising over the Mule Mountains illuminated the town.
If Burnett could see Dodge coming, Dodge was in real trouble. We'll also take a look at Burnett's man-killing constable, Jerry Barton.
As Fred Dodge continued to approach Burnett's house, he recalled that “I opened the Parley by a ‘Hello’ and it was answered by Jim. I told him that I had a warrant for his Arrest — And what he said to me was not fit for Publication … much profanity … I had been sparring for a little time and right then the moon flooded the House with light. I had, during my talk with Jim, located him, also the Woman & children. They were in the Kitchen and Jim was in the Bedroom — this room had a window facing the East. I was close to the Door where the Trap Gun was and I said to Jim, ‘All right, Jim, I am going to break this Door down and come and Get you,’ (Just what Jim wanted) but instead I stepped to the window and could see Jim plainly — and I just Shoved my Short Double Barrel Shot Gun right through the Window and I had Jim Covered.” At this point Dodge told Burnett that any sudden move meant his death, and Burnett, for the first time that evening, was more cooperative.
If there were any doubt as to the questionable nature of Justice Burnett, he seemed the lesser of two evils when compared to his constable. News of a shooting involving Jerry Barton was favorable to him, though not for the image of Charleston.
“Tragedy at Charleston. E.C. Merrill was shot and killed at Charleston Sunday night, by Jerry Barton, a saloon-keeper of that place. It appears that Merrill and several others were on a big spree and had been amusing themselves during the evening by promiscuous firing of revolvers and an evident determination to take the town, refusing to obey the authority of Deputy Sheriff McDowell, who was called in to quell the rioters.”
It would have been challenging enough for one evening’s drunk to “take Charleston,” always swinging between order and chaos, but taking Jerry Barton was another matter altogether.
“They went into Barton’s saloon and asked for money, Merrill being spokesman, to gamble with. Barton refused to ‘yield up’ and the gang left. Subsequently Merrill came back and threatened to kill Barton and displayed a pistol, some accounts saying (t)hat he fired as he drew his gun. Barton then turned loose with a six shooter and put three balls into Merrill, who dropped dead on the floor. Justice Burnett summoned a coroner’s jury yesterday and proceeded to hold an inquest, but as one important witness could not be found, an adjournment was taken until 10 o’clock today. Public sentiment in Charleston appears to be entirely in favor of Berton (Barton).”
Some of Merrill’s partners in revelry ended up seeing of all people, Wyatt Earp.
“Frank Ray, Jim Clark and Al Wicher were with Merrill in the round-up at Charleston last Sunday which resulted in the latter’s death. They were arrested by Officer McDowell and brought before Justice Burnett, on charge of disturbing the peace, and fined each $150 or 150 days in the county jail. Not being able to represent financially they were brought up here by Deputy Sheriff Earp and brother, who had been summoned by McDowell to his assistance. Unless they ante up today they will be taken to Tucson this evening.”
The Epitaph would offer a slightly different version of the shooting of Merrill by Barton at Charleston, citing Tombstone attorney Webster Street. Merrill had asked Barton for money, which he declined.
“Fearin(g) trouble, Barton went off and did not return for about two hours. Shortly after Barton made his re entre Merrill came into the saloon and fired a shot at Barton, missing him. Barton returned the fire … the result being the killing outright of Merrill.”
Though this may be, few contemporary accounts show Jerry Barton exuding fear of anything, or anyone.
Following his shooting of Merrill, Barton’s bail was set at $2,500, “which was promptly furnished by Frank Stillwell and John Campbell.”