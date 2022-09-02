Hello, history fans! A member of a prominent merchant family in Tucson paid a visit to Charleston, living there for a brief time. It was an experience he could never forget, no matter how much he wanted to.
A young man named Mose Drachman wrote memoirs of his brief time in Charleston, revealing the tension of those times and concern for his personal safety.
“The only time in my life when I remember feeling cold sweat break out on my face from terror was when I was in Charleston. I slept in my uncle’s home which was across from the store. At that time, all (we) could hear was about this or that killing or shooting scrape and I lived in constant fear. In fact, I was afraid to cross the street after dark.
“Well, one night I was awakened by the sound of shooting; I was in that hazy condition which sometimes prevails when one is wakened from a deep sleep and some way or other, I got the impression that the house was being broken into. The shots sounded nearer and finally, in a very ecstasy of terror, I was sure I heard a man entering the room for the purpose of killing me. I crawled under the mattress then and the cold perspiration broke out on me. After (a) while, the shots ceased and everything became quiet again. I don’t believe I slept any more that night but (the) next morning when I got up, all excited, I discovered that there had been a fire in a building right next to my uncle’s and the shots had been fired for the purpose of rousing the people — a practice very common in the West in the early days; in fact it was used in Tucson right along before we established our Fire Department. That was one experience that will never be erased from my memory no matter how old I get.”
Charleston is not for tenderfoots
As one historian once wrote, “If Tombstone was the town too tough to die, Charleston was the town too mean to live.” Shortly after arriving at Charleston, Wolf entered a local saloon, and soon learned why.
“On the second day of my arrival, I entered a saloon to get a drink. The faro dealer was having an argument with a customer concerning a bet. The customer went out. The faro dealer sat down at the end of the bar and began to read a newspaper. As I finished my drink, I heard someone outside approaching the doorway to enter. The faro dealer had tilted back his chair and raised his feet to the bar. Suddenly, though sitting in this awkward position, he reached into his belt with his right hand, pulled out a forty-five and dotted the newcomer exactly between the eyes just as that person arrived in front of the open doorway. The dead man was the argumentative customer of only a few minutes before. He had gone to his room for his gun. Without getting out of his chair, the faro dealer calmly went on reading (the newspaper) which he had held in his left hand as he shot with his right.”
Wolf reasoned that given his profession and past experience, the faro dealer anticipated that his angry customer “was coming back ready for trouble. It was simply part of his day's work to get in the first shot. The only thing that annoyed him was the smoke from his own gun barrel.”
Wolf admitted that his own reaction was immediate. “I was scared out of my senses. In one leap I got outside and made a beeline for my room where I locked my door. I was still there a few hours later when a couple of deputy sheriffs came to get my version of the shooting. At first I would not unlock the door even for them. As I was a newcomer, they felt I would be an impartial witness, as I was not allied with any of the cliques of the town. On learning from me the dead man had a gun on him when he came back, they dropped the case right there. They did not even arrest the faro dealer. He worked his game that and many following nights.”
Rules of engagement in Charleston
According to Wolf, whether or not a shooting victim was found with a gun was a key issue in Charleston’s wild custom of dispensing justice. “ … it was not an uncommon site (sic) to see one or more dead men lying in the street when going to work on (the) early morning shift. If a dead man had a gun on him and was shot from the front, no one bothered to look for the killer.”
Although portions of Wolf’s account offer valuable insights, this appears to be sensationalism on his part.
In defending Charleston, which was the closest town to the ranch he would later settle on, Wolf added that, “You must not think that everyone was tough or hard in the Charleston of those days.” He also gave some insights into the hiring preferences at the Gird Mill, as he saw them.
“Gird seemed to have a preference for American, Irish and Scotch assistants. Every Sunday there was quite a procession of buckboards and buggies to the Catholic and Protestant churches in Tombstone."
