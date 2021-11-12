In our last episode, the meeting that began Tombstone has brought together three key partners, Ed and Al Schieffelin and organizational genius Richard Gird. Now that trio bought supplies and traveled into history as they approached the San Pedro River Valley.
Of the humble nature of the expedition which made all three men rich, Al added, “I bought a horse myself and Mr. Gird bought a light wagon, and harness and a mule, I think; besides that, we got a camping outfit there, provisions and the like of that, and Mr. Gird got his assaying outfit. I was with Gird all that summer of 1878. Mr. Gird, myself and my brother stopped together in a small house that we built at Tombstone, from February till in the fall of 1878. I think it was October when Mr. Gird went to San Francisco to get machinery for a quartz mill.”
While en route to Schieffelin’s discoveries, the trio stopped in Tucson at the home of John S. Vosburg, who would soon want in on the opportunity. They also knew that they were under-provisioned for the journey. “ … three men came into my place, acting in a rather shy and diffident manner. They asked if I were Mr. Vosburg … a friend of Governor Safford … they told me who they were … Ed and Al Schieffelin and Gird, Dick Gird … Gird said ‘We would like to talk to you privately, the governor has told us to come to you, that you were close-mouthed and discreet. Would you mind shutting the door?’ ”
Although they had initial reason to trust Vosburg, they still were careful with him as to how much they disclosed concerning the area of the discoveries, and intentionally misinformed him. “We are prospectors and have reason to thin(k) there may be something worth looking for in the Chiricahua Mountains … We are on our way there but need more supplies. Can you help us?”
Vosburg added, “They had never seen me before and lied a little about it,” but later extended their apologies.
Vosburg was willing to help. “I asked to what extent. They said two hundred or two hundred fifty. I took a couple of them just across the street to Lord & Williams, introduced them and stood good for three hundred dollars in goods for them. The three slept in my place that night … I had a bed and wanted them to take my bed and they said ‘no, we will sleep on the ground,’ they were here two days … ” and left during the night, likely to avoid drawing any attention to themselves.
“In about 10 days Gird came back along and after due precautions told me that they had found something quite promising. In fact ‘it looked good to all of us.’ He wanted more supplies (including giant powder).”
To their surprise, they would soon see Thomas Walker again who had helped them pack their wagon in the back yard of the post office at Signal. “ … Tom Walker, a distant relation of Gird’s, rode into our camp. He had followed our track from one station to another, starting from Signal. My brother and Gird had previously written to their friends at Signal telling them of our discoveries, and advising them to come down, but Walker had started before the receipt of these letters, merely on the strength of Gird’s departure. He remained with us some time, a number of weeks … ”