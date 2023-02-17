In our last episode Mary Wood tells us of her recollections of Charleston. This week she continues.
Eventful times
“On the 2nd of April Mr. John A. Church became superintendent of the T.M.M. Company. Mr. Church built a residence and office at the mine.
Referring to her husband, she added that “August, 1881, was a very eventful month for both the company and S.W. Wood, still manager in charge of the mills at Millville. Heavy rains occurred which destroyed the dam and came near drowning several of the residents who attempted to save it. The banks of the river were both widened and deepened. The storm revealed the fact that during the dry summer the alfalfa had sent its roots down twenty feet for moisture. Also during the month the largest amount of bullion was shipped from the mill; $151,279.15.
“As I look back through the haze of nearly 50 years, it is rather hard for me to reconcile the picture of ‘wicked Charleston’ that the modern historians paint with the sleepy little adobe-walled town I knew that sprawled by the banks of the San Pedro River.
“If you came to Charleston looking for trouble, there was plenty of citizens who would gladly supply you with any amount of it, undoubtedly. But the honest, law-abiding citizen went his own way with little if any greater hazard than he does today in any large city. There were two exceptions to this rule — the murderers of Henry Schneider and of M. R. Peel. But credit Charleston justice with this at least — Schneider’s murderer was jailed and indicted. That he later escaped was no fault of Charleston’s. Peel’s murderers were trailed down and killed.
“And remember, too, that the tireless stamps in Millville were grinding out a fortune. In twelve months time from April, 1881 to April 1, 1882 a total of $1,380,336.97 in bullion was shipped from the mill, and not a dollar of it molested by highwaymen. Tens of thousands of dollars were handled in the monthly payrolls, without a single bandit ever trying to hold up the paymaster. And we lacked the ‘civilized’ convenience of such things as the armoured cars that the banks use today to transfer money with. The bullion went out on the Charleston stage.”
It may be natural that the experiences and perceptions of a respectable woman on the frontier would differ from those of the men that developed it. We have seen that James Wolf’s accounts of his life in Charleston and environs are quite colorful. He established a ranch near Charleston on the San Pedro River.
