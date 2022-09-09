Hello, history fans. In our last episode we saw young Mose Drachman learn that he wished he'd never gone to Charleston in the first place. James Wolf chose Charleston and its environs as home for much of his adult life. And he offers an insiders view of this notorious locale. He was somehow able to take the tumult in stride, whereas others fled from it.
Why Charleston attracted outlaws
Wolf continued … “The tombstone ores were fabulously rich and even though the first crude smelter at Charleston lost large amounts of values in the process of smelting, the returns were immense. Gird was virtually broke financially when the strike (Schieffelin’s discovery) was made and he had to keep going with the equipment he had in order to acquire the means to repay the sums he had borrowed to start his mine and build the smelter. Since then the tailings and slag from the first mill have been reworked five times, each time at a profit, so rich was the original ore. The richness of the (Tombstone) district had attracted gunmen, bandits and crooks from all over the west and even the entire world. It was here at Charleston, the crude ore was converted into shiny bars of rich metal. Naturally, it (was) here, where the booty was greatest, the various gangs of hold-up artists came.
“Charleston was an ideal place for a hold-up at this time. For miles to the west and north was an Apache infested area (by the time Charleston was established, Apaches had been relocated well out of the area and only traveled through on intermittent raids in the hinterlands). To the south lies Old Mexico where at least a few petty larceny officials could be depended upon to protect American bandits, for a consideration (bribe). Flowing alongside Charleston was the San Pedro River. Immediately after a hold-up, the bandits could make for the river where the stream removed all traces of tracks. They could get a good start by following the river up or down and leave it at some rocky ledga(e) where the horse’s hoofs would make no prints. Also, the numerous creeks and washes emptying into the San Pedro had banks sufficiently high to hide a man on horseback until he was a long ways off, so the chances of escape were pretty good.”
The economy of Charleston was a diverse one. At its core were the payrolls of the Gird and Corbin mills just across the river at Millville, and mills needed hard laborers as well as skilled operators to keep man and machine alike churning out the silver that made Gird and others rich men. At its periphery, the Charleston economy had trade from the south from Mexico, and soldiers ready to party coming in from the west at Fort Huachuca. James Wolf recalls, “When paydays occurred at Fort Huachuca, many of the soldiers came to Charleston to drink. The soldiers of that time and their female friends were a pretty hard lot. Then would ensue some real heavy-weight drinking and carousing … the law did not bother them as long as they paid their taxes. This tax on bawdy houses and saloons was set apart for the support of the public school system. It was the only support of the public schools at that time … Paydays at Fort Huachuca were decidedly erratic. The paymaster’s visits came unexpectedly … yet we in Charleston knew when he was due by the horde of tin horn gamblers (gamblers who set up games of chuck-a-luck with little money and a metal chute, which was cheaper than a leather one) and female harpies (unscrupulous women), generally from El Paso and Tucson, who would commence arriving a day or two ahead of him. How they knew, I could only guess. When the soldiers were paid off, all who could obtain leave came to Charleston (some did venture farther to Tombstone as well as Tucson).
