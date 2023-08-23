Hello History Fans!
In our last episode we saw ownership being passed from some of the original pioneers to settle along the San Pedro, to the next wave of arrivals. In particular, we saw shotgun wielding and life threatening Robert Mason sell out and move on, much to the benefit of his neighbors. With Mason selling out, his share of the irrigation ditch that diverted water from the river crop fields had to be stated in the sale. This gives us insight into the machinations required in doing such business in that place and time.
John Hill, who purchased Robert Mason's property, was in for a surprise while on the witness stand.
This next deed made provision to Kimble for the waste water running in the Mason/Cable ditch:
“John Hill Hoops To D.P. Kimball Sept 15 1882 This indenture made the fifteenth day of September in the year of (our) Lord one thousand and eight hundred and eighty two: Between John Hill Hoops the party of the first part and David P. Kimball the party of the second part both residents in (the) County of Cochise Arizona Territory. Witnesseth that the said party of the first part for and in consideration of the sum of Five hundred Dollars lawful money of the United States of America to him in hand paid the receipt whereof is hereby acknowledged has granted bargained sold remised and conveyed and quit claimed and by these presents does grant bargain sell remise release convey and quit claim unto the said party of the second part and to his heirs and assigns forever all the right title and interest (and) estate claim and demand both in law and equity … As well (as) in possession as in expectancy of the said party of the first part of in or to that certain water right and interest in the dam and ditch known as the Mason ditch lying and being in Cochise County of the Territory of Arizona and more particularly described as follows to wit:
“All the surplus water in said Mason ditch and canal after the necessary supply is given for the cultivation of about one hundred and twenty five acres of land now occupied by the the (sic) party of the first part (John Hill) and under fence and known as the Mason farm or that portion thereof lying (on the) East Side of the San Pedro River with the right in common to an enlargement of said ditch to the dam on the San Pedro River and located 200 yards north of the old Ruins and all other rights thereto pertaining.”
Hill was caught by surprise when proof of a precedent to his water claim was presented to him.
“Were you not informed at the time of transfer by Mason to Kemble that each of the parties —Robert Mason, W.H. Drew, Griffith and (Daniel) Cable — that each conveyed a one thirty fourth interest in that ditch to the Contention consolidated Mining Company?”
He answered, “I never understood any amount at all … it wasn’t set out in the light, no sir.”
Hill was again pressed, “You never had the fractional by Mason, Drew and Griffith to the Contention Consolidated Mining Company, stated to you?”
“No,” Hill replied, “not to my recollection.”
As if to save face and not appear that he was taken advantage of in his deal with Mason, Hill countered, saying, “Of course I may have been informed but if I was I don’t recollect it to-day. It is a long time ago. I may have heard it talked over, I don’t remember … ”
And this may well have been true. John Hill’s testimony illustrates an ambitious man who had big dreams for the land on which he settled, but one whose attention to minor details was less than complete.
He was repeatedly asked for the amount of acreage under cultivation, not only of his ranch but of others in the area who chose to join him in this suit, and time and time again he simply had little detailed knowledge of his own operations, and those around him. Wily Robert Mason may have sensed this about Hill when he sold to him and Kimble, and Hill likely never thought to look into such things.
He appears in the record to be a man who could be taken at his word, and may have been taken advantage of by those of lesser character like the sometimes shifty and violent Robert Mason.
Hill may have indicated as much in the following exchange.
“What proportion of the water in the Mason and Union ditch does the sixteen inches—miners inches, which you referred to in your testimony just now, form?”
He replied, “I don’t know. I am not a mathematician, and I could not figure it up if I should try.”
Below is the deed that Hill was not sure he had heard of, and of which Mason may not have made him aware.
“This indenture made the 15th day of September A.D 1879 … Between Robert Mason W.H Drew W.T.(?) Griffith and D.N. Cable of the County of Pima Territory of Arizona of the first part and the Western Mining Company, a Corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of California the party of the second part, Witnesseth that the said parties of the first part for and in consideration of the sum of One Dollar lawful money of the United States of America to thence in hand paid by the said party of the second part the receipt whereof is hereby acknowledged and for the further consideration that the said party of the second part shall and does enlarge the ditch herein after described from the Head thereof to the Mill Site of the said party of the Second part (Western Mining Company) here granted, bargained, Sold, and conveyed and by these presents, do grant, bargain, sell, and convey unto the said party of the Second and to its successors and assigns forever an undivided interest of one thirty fourth (1/34) of each undivided share of in and to that certain dam and water ditch situate in the County of Pima and (the) Territory of Arizona heretofore, Constructed by the said parties of the first part for the purposes of taking water from the San Pedro at a point below and hear the place known as the Old Ruins; And about one half mile above the Mill Site of the said party of the second part and conveying the same past said Mill Site on the lands of the said parties of the first part. The said undivided interest of one thirty fourth 1/34 of each undivided share of water to be taken by the said party of the second part from the ditch at or near its said Mill Site and the said party of the second part to perform and contribute its proportion of labor and expenses in keeping the said dam and ditch in future repair … The said party of the second part to have and to hold the same together with all and singular the tenements hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging or anywise appertaining and the reversion and reversions remainder and remainders, rents issues and profits thereof … To have and to Hold all and singular the said premises together with the appurtenances to the said party of the second part and to its successor and assigns … ”
The document lists R. Mason, W.H. Drew, Wm. Griffith and Daniel Cable as having signed the original, which was in Pima County, the transcribed version owned by Cochise County is the one that I have cited and published in this article.