This week we hear from an early settler along the river, who arrived in September 1877. H.M. Christianson takes us to his hard work on an early irrigation ditch that connected to a dam on the San Pedro.
From the perspective of recorded history, what the river area was like hundreds of years ago is hard to say, as it precedes the written historical record. It is clear though, that by the 19th century, the area had evolved to the conditions of travelers’ and ranchers’ descriptions in those times. The testimony from the Hill vs. Herrick case makes it clear that small cienegas existed in pockets here and there along the river, but not as a vast swampland.
The substantial stands of hardwoods speculated upon that once ringed the San Pedro were no longer present, either. So that vast cienega and forest of hardwood trees no longer existed by the time pioneers began coming into and through the area. If they had ever existed, they were lost for reasons other than human intervention, such as wood cutting and settlement. It would be inaccurate, therefore, to blame early settlement along the river for that loss.
William Drew’s now very famous station was a humble enterprise, beginning on April 10, 1878. A small adobe building would play host to visitors journeying along wearisome stage routes, and provide revenue as well as their shelter. A crude structure that utilized canvas for window coverings, it was located just north of the second wash to the north of Contention City, approximately 1 mile from the Sunset Mill, which bordered Contention on its northern boundary.
Drew would die the following year, succumbing to typhoid before the end of 1879. It was a fateful event for the family; his widow, Anne Drew, and their children were now facing an uncertain future.
Before his death Drew won his court battle with Robert Mason, his cantankerous and at times dangerous neighbor to his south, over an irrigation ditch that ran parallel to the river and kept his seven acres of crops alive. Not surprisingly, issues related to water use and this ditch would resurface just over a decade later, as a new group of settlers attempted to make a living on the very lands that Drew and his neighbors had toiled and fought over. The ensuing lawsuit was Hill vs. Herrick, 1889. Through this case we learn the succession of owners of many of the ranches along the river from Drew’s south to the original site of Hereford.
H.M. Christianson had arrived to the north of where Contention City would later be built, in September 1877. He labored on the Mason ditch not long after arriving.
“They were building it in December. They started building it and I found them about the first of December building the ditch and dam there, or they were working on the dam then … I used to go down there from my place every Sunday, as there was no other settlement nearer by than that … ”
Christianson offered intricate details of the ditch’s construction phase that only an onsite witness would know.
“They aimed to take the water about a foot, I reckon … some places in (the ditch) was made with a plow and what they call an A scraper — an A or a V, all the same … Of course it was various widths, but the cuts were made with a pick and shovel and were about four feet … The first dam was made in 1877, in the last month of that year, and in 1878 it was made at the mouth of the slough. It first comes into that slough and comes a little ways and then they had a big dirt dam in the slough and in that slough was a big body of water ten or twelve feet deep and fifteen or twenty feet wide, and then they started right from that slough.
“The dam being over there (illustrating with a chair) and the dam in the river where Mr. Noyes is over there … They dammed the water up in the slough and took the water from the slough and then … a cut for two or three hundred yards and then it comes out on top of the ground again — kind of low ground — and then it goes into another cut and then it comes out on top of the ground again and runs for a distance of probably a half mile or three quarters of a mile on the ground along side of the hill. They made that cut along side of the hill with a pick and shovel and there was where I worked for Robt. Mason for a dollar a day — Me and Mason and Bruener … Bruener and Claflin.”