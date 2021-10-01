Editor’s note: The following is the first in a new series from author John D. Rose. The article below is excerpted from his first book, “Charleston & Millville A.T. Hell on the San Pedro.”
“But for myself, I looked upon it as the opportunity that I had been so long looking for … and I was ready for it.” — Richard Gird, 1907.
“It was very cold in Missouri in the Spring of 1883, so when an old pal wrote me from Charleston, Arizona, that he could guarantee me a job and the climate was so warm you could sleep without blankets, I started west again and reached Charleston in July 1883. The railroad [the N.M. & A. (New Mexico and Arizona Rail Road)] had been only recently built and I traveled all the way by train to what is now named Fairbank(s), which is only three miles down the San Pedro River from Charleston. Fairbank(s) was then only known as the Y (RR term describing the shape of track where routes can diverge) because that was where the train or rather, engine, turned around for the return trip to Benson.”
Richard Gird, meet Ed Schieffelin
James Wolf was looking for a better climate and a steady job when he set out for Charleston in 1883. Wolf’s guaranteed job was in Richard Gird’s stamp mill. The enterprising Gird would become a principal in the development of this part of the Arizona Territory. But he would first have to meet another key player.
Brothers Al and Ed Schieffelin were mining and prospecting men. Al was working in Signal, Arizona Territory (AT), and was acquainted with Gird there. Gird would meet Ed because of his friendship with Al.
The meeting of Gird and Ed Schieffelin is at the very genesis of what became Tombstone, and later, Charleston and Millville. Of this important beginning Schieffelin later recalled that he had “First met Gird in December, 1877, or January, 1878, at the Signal Mine, Mohave County, Arizona. He was then at the mine as an assayer. He assayed some ore that I brought there from the southern part of Arizona, now known as Tombstone. That country was then entirely vacant. He liked the ore and wanted to go down into that country and have a chance to find something; so he went in with me as a partner. He said if I was willing for him to go down with me that he would take an assay outfit with him, he would get another mule, harness and light wagon, and would put his mule in with mine, and we would take some provisions and assaying materials and go down in good shape to prospect, and prospect until we were satisfied.
