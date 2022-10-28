It’s now Oct. 26, 1881. A fever pitch inundates the streets of Tombstone, as citizens exchange rumors of a coming fight. Some hear of the impending disaster and head to the streets hoping to see the violence. They will not be disappointed.
Ike Clanton's incessant threats have drawn the attention of the Earps and Doc Holliday and much of the local populace. And as the day wore on and reports of Ike’s continuing threats reached the Earps, Tombstone’s streets were rife with speculation that a confrontation could soon occur. Virgil Earp was visited by local policeman A.J. Bronk. “You had better get up,” he told Virgil. “There’s liable to be hell!” Bronk added that “Ike Clanton has threatened to kill Holliday as soon as he gets up … He’s counting you fellows in too,” referring to Virgil and his brothers. Although Virgil learned this from A.J. Bronk, he would still choose to utilize the aid of those he was closest to, rather than one of his policemen who notified him of the impending trouble.
Virgil got out of bed and saw brothers James and Morgan Earp on the street. “One of them asked me if I had seen Ike Clanton. I told them I had not. One of them said, ‘He has got a Winchester rifle and six-shooter on, and threatens to kill us on sight.’ ” Virgil asked Morgan where he could find him, and when he said that he didn’t know, the two set out together to locate Clanton. It didn’t take them long.
“I found Ike Clanton on Fourth Street between Fremont and Allen with a Winchester rifle in his hand and a six-shooter stuck down in his breeches. I walked up and grabbed the rifle in my left hand. He let loose and started to draw his six-shooter. I hit him over the head with mine and knocked him to his knees and took his six-shooter from him. I ask(ed) him if he was hunting for me. He said he was, and if he had seen me a second sooner he would have killed me. I arrested Ike for carrying firearms, I believe was the charge, inside the city limits. When I took him to the courtroom, Judge Wallace was not there. I left him in charge of Special Officer Morgan Earp while I went out to look for the Judge.”
Although Wyatt had been dismissive toward Ike the night before, his near attempt at an ambush of Virgil close to the noon hour caused him to take his threats more seriously. Wyatt also had been notified earlier in the day that there was trouble with Ike. This is his version of how Clanton was found:
“ … Ned Boyle came to me and told me that he met Ike Clanton on Allen Street near the telegraph office, that Ike was armed, that he said, ‘as soon as those damned Earps make their appearance on the street today the ball will open, we are here to make a fight.' " Ike followed up that statement with words that wouldn't look good in print.
Wyatt weighed his options. "I laid in bed some little time after that, and got up and went down to the Oriental Saloon. Harry Jones came to me after I got up and said, ‘What does all this mean?’ I asked him what he meant. He says, ‘Ike Clanton is hunting you boys with a Winchester rifle and a six-shooter.’ I said, ‘I will go down and find him and see what he wants.’ I went out and on the corner of Fifth and Allen. I met Virgil Earp, the marshal. He told me how he heard Ike Clanton was hunting us.”
Virgil and Wyatt separated and began a block-by-block search for Clanton. Virgil found him first. “I went down Allen Street and Virgil went down Fifth Street and then Fremont Street. Virgil found Ike Clanton on Fourth Street near Fremont Street, in the mouth of an alleyway. Wyatt added, “I walked up to him and said, ‘I hear you are hunting for some of us.’ I was coming down Fourth Street at the time. Ike Clanton then threw his Winchester rifle around toward Virgil. Virgil grabbed it and hit Ike Clanton with his six-shooter and knocked him down … Virgil and Morgan Earp took his rifle and six-shooter and took them to the Grand Hotel after examination, and I took Ike Clanton before Justice Wallace.”
According to Wyatt, an angry Ike Clanton renewed his threats once again. “I will get even with all of you for this. If I had a six-shooter now I would make a fight with all of you.’ Morgan Earp then said to him, ‘If you want to make a fight right bad, I will give you this one!’, at the same time offering Ike Clanton his own six-shooter. Ike Clanton started to get up and take it, when Campbell, the deputy sheriff, pushed him back in his seat, saying he would not allow any fuss … ”
During the previous 12 hours, both Virgil and Wyatt had displayed a dismissive calmness in dealing with Ike Clanton, in a possible attempt to diffuse his anger. But this had had little effect, and now Wyatt was clearly irritated. He testified, “I was tired of being threatened by Ike Clanton and his gang and believe from what he said to me and others, and from their movements that they intended to assassinate me the first chance they had, and I thought that if I had to fight for my life with them I had better make them face me in an open fight. So I said to Ike Clanton, who was then sitting about 8 feet away from me. ‘You damned dirty cow thief, you have been threatening our lives and I know it. I think I would be justified in shooting you down any place I should meet you, but if you’re anxious to make a fight, I will go anywhere on Earth to make a fight with you, even over to the San Simon among your crowd!’”
An angry Wyatt Earp now walked out of Judge Wallace’s courtroom and encountered Tom McLaury. Earp’s next decision would have great impact on the coming hours. Earp stated that Tom offered him a threat. “He came up to me and said to me, ‘If you want to make a fight I will make a fight with you anywhere.’ I supposed at the time that he had heard what had just transpired between Ike Clanton and myself.
“I knew of his having threatened me, and I felt just as I did about Ike Clanton and if the fight had to come, I had better have it come when I had an even show to defend myself. So I said to him, ‘All right, make a fight right here!’ And at the same time slapped him in the face with my left hand and drew my pistol with my right. He had a pistol in plain sight on his right hip in his pants, but made no move to draw it. I said to him, ‘Jerk your gun and use it!’ He made no reply and I hit him over the head with my six-shooter and walked away, down to Hafford’s Corner. I went into Hafford’s and got a cigar and came out and stood by the door.” Wyatt’s reaction to Tom would later become known to his brother Frank by Billy Allen Le Van, and likely led to Frank’s demand that Sheriff Behan first disarm the Earp party.
Although the trouble had started with Doc Holliday and Ike Clanton in the Alhambra saloon that prior evening, the escalation between the Earps and Ike Clanton continued without Holliday’s presence. Precious few opportunities for both sides to reduce the growing tensions were quickly disappearing. Once Billy Clanton and Frank McLaury arrived in Tombstone, they would soon be reunited with their brothers. With the arrival of these last two participants, the key players were now in place for the upcoming conflict.
Now this quartet would travel about the streets of Tombstone. Much of what was said between them failed to be recorded in the Spicer Hearing. But considering Ike Clanton’s derisive, public remarks earlier that day, Frank McLaury and Billy Clanton would likely learn Ike’s perspective that he had been unjustly persecuted at the hands of the Earp faction. After being struck by Wyatt Earp, Tom’s view of the Earps and Wyatt in particular would take a turn for the worse. And Ike’s attempted ambush of Virgil, added to his continuing verbal outbursts, would inform how the Earps saw the growing trouble as well. Both sides in the matter would find their opposition against each other deepening.
From his vantage point at Hafford’s saloon, Wyatt Earp remained observant. “Pretty soon after (his incident with Tom McClaury) I saw Tom McLaury, Frank McLaury, and William Clanton pass me and went down Fourth Street to the gunsmith shop. I followed them to see what they were going to do. When I got there, Frank McLaury’s horse was standing on the sidewalk with his head in the door of the gun shop. I took the horse by the bit, as I was deputy city marshal, and commenced to back him off the sidewalk. Tom and Frank and Billy Clanton came to the door. Billy Clanton laid his hand on his six-shooter. Frank McLaury took hold of the horse’s bridle and I said, ‘You will have to get this horse off the sidewalk.’ He backed him off into the street. Ike Clanton came up about this time and they all walked into the gun shop. I saw them in the gun shop changing cartridges into their belts. They came out of the shop and walked along Fourth Street to the corner of Allen Street. They went down Allen Street over to Dunbar’s corral.”
The gun shop referred to was Spangenberg’s. According to Virgil Earp, a worried Bob Hatch told him, “For God’s sake, hurry down there to the gunshop, for they are all down there, and Wyatt is all alone … They are liable to kill him before you get there!”
A number of bystanders voiced their concerns to the Earps. Wyatt stated, “About 10 minutes afterwards, and while Virgil, Morgan, Doc Holliday and myself were standing on the corner of Fourth and Allen Streets, several people said, ‘There is going to be trouble with those fellows,’ and one man named (R.F.) Coleman said to Virgil Earp, ‘They mean trouble. They have just gone from Dunbar’s Corral into the O.K. Corral, all armed, and I think you had better go and disarm them.’ Virgil turned around to Doc Holliday, Morgan Earp and myself and told us to come and assist him in disarming them.”
One wonders what might have happened differently had Virgil called upon his police officers for assistance instead of the very men who were the object of the cowboys’ anger.
The walk-down begins
Once Virgil Earp had made the decision to disarm the Clantons and McLaurys, Morgan Earp raised a final question before they left. “They have horses, had we not better get some horses ourselves, so that if they make a running fight we can catch them?” Wyatt responded saying, “No, if they try to make a running fight we can kill their horses and then capture them.”
Wyatt continued his testimony. “We four started through Fourth to Fremont Street.” After turning the corner the Earps continued along Fremont nearing Bauer’s meat market. Customer Martha J. King observed their approach. “ … I was coming from my home … to get some meat for dinner … the butcher was in the act of cutting the meat when some one at the door said here they come,” referring to the Earp party.
This made Mrs. King curious. “I stepped to the door and looked up the side walk and I saw four men coming down the sidewalk … I stood in the door until these gentlemen passed … and what frightened me and made me run back (was) when I heard him (one of the Earps) say let them have it and Doc Holliday said al(l) right … ”
Passing Mrs. King and brushing off an approach by Sheriff Behan, the Earps continued down Fremont toward the cowboys, and Wyatt noted that “we could see them standing near or about the vacant space between Fly’s photograph gallery and the next building west.” The building to the west is commonly referred to as the “Harwood House.” Wyatt continued, “When we got within about 150 feet of them I saw Ike Clanton and Billy Clanton and another party. We had walked a few steps further and I saw Behan leave the party and come toward us. Every few steps he would look back as if he apprehended danger. I heard him say to Virgil Earp, ‘for God’s sake, don’t go down there, you will get murdered!’ Virgil Earp replied, ‘I am going to disarm them.” Wyatt added that when Sheriff Behan spoke to Virgil “I took my pistol, which I had in my hand, under my coat, and put it in my overcoat pocket.”
As the Earps concluded their walk-down, the two parties faced each other. It was a telling moment for all concerned, but especially Ike Clanton, who could now see the result of his own relentless threats that he had made with such bravado. He was now confronted by the very men that he had so boldly demanded just such a confrontation with, and he was unarmed. “We came upon them close; Frank McLaury, Tom McLaury, and Billy Clanton standing in a row against the east side of the building on the opposite side of the vacant space west of Fly’s photograph gallery … I saw that Billy Clanton and Frank and Tom McLaury had their hands by their sides, Frank McLaury and Billy Clanton’s six-shooters were in plain sight.”