In our last episode James Wolf told of the troubles at Charleston, along with some surprisingly robust partying by some who visited it. He also shared a bit of Charleston's social side. Some of the saloon-worn types tried to assume new identities when respectable women arrived in the area.

James Wolf offered reasons for such hard-bitten revelry. “Most of the soldiers at these isolated Arizona forts were a hard bunch in those days. Some of them were Civil War Veterans who had found it impossible to settle down to civilian life at the end of that war. Many of the rest were hard nuts from the big cities who had been run out by the local judges and police. Their life was hard and their only diversion was whiskey and women, and that old soldier whiskey was awlful (sic) stuff, ditto the women.”

Tags