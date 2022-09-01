The 11th Breakfast in the Garden event took place in the Cynthia Newlon Community Garden in Sierra Vista. The Wilcox Drive location formerly known as the Sierra Vista Community Garden was renamed and dedicated to Cynthia Newlon in April.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Doe Payne selects fresh produce grown in the Cynthia Newlon Community Garden.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Amanda Larson and son Marcus, 4, peruse the Sierra Vista Community Garden in March. It is now named the Cynthia Newlon Community Garden.
SIERRA VISTA — The Cynthia Newlon Community Garden is nearing the peak of the summer growing season, and the community came out for the annual Breakfast in the Garden event Saturday, Aug. 27.
“We started having this event the first year we opened in August of 2012," said garden president Rebecaa Hillebrand. "We wanted to show off the gardens at a time when they were lush and growing well.
“The event is always fun and informative. We have both BASA and the Master Gardener there to answer questions and talk about their groups. We have food items supplied by the gardeners, entertainment and there will be a prickly pear harvesting demonstration. We also have a table where the gardeners provide their excess produce that anyone can have for free.”
The Master Gardener president BJ Searcy said the breakfast in the garden event and community gardening in general provides an opportunity to socialize as well as produce vegetables.
“We all hang out with each other — it’s camaraderie," she said. "It’s not politics, it’s not religion — it’s plants, and nobody can argue about plants."
One thing that seems undebatable is the healthy monsoon Sierra Vista has had, with more than two inches more rain than normal. But some plants that are adapted to a dry, desert environment have had a little too much rainwater, Searcy said.
“This year has been a little different as a lot of things don’t produce plants because they feel like they’re not going to die because they’ve got plenty of water," she said. "They need to be stressed a little bit. My melons didn’t do well because they got too much water, and there's no way you can stop it. Some plants depend on drought, and they need to dry out between waterings, and this year it didn’t.”
“The growing season has been mostly good," added Hillebrand. "However, there was damage due to hail two weeks ago. The monsoon has been good so far this year but we could use more rain before it ends.”
The growing season is not over, as the warm Arizona climate allows for year-round growing.
“Here in Sierra Vista I have just planted some additional summer vegetables," Hillebrand said. "We usually have until early November before the first real frost, so our summer growing season is very long.”
The winter growing season will gradually pick up after that. Several gardeners said they prefer the winter growing season when there are less bugs and a wide variety of produce that thrive in the cool, dry weather.
“Winter is my favorite time — it’s a great growing season," said Michelle Goodman, the garden board secretary. "You can grow lettuce, spinach,carrots, cauliflower and cabbage. We’re year-round.”
Goodman has three plots at the garden and has been gardening there for seven years. She said the breakfast in the garden event provides an opportunity to share their love of the Cynthia Newlon Garden with the community.
“It reminds people that we have a space available for you if you’re in an apartment or have a very small backyard," Goodman said. "It’s our way of saying thank you to the community for their support for the garden. And nothing tastes better than home grown vegetables.”